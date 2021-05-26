Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

WMNS Nike Dunk Low “Lime Ice” Coming This Summer

By Derick Ruiz
modern-notoriety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swoosh continues to deliver more Nike Dunk Low colorways, this time offering a “Lime Ice” pair in women’s sizing. Pastel hues dress this Nike Dunk Low, making it a perfect addition to the summer lineup. The upper comes dressed in light soft pink leather and comes equipped with matching laces. A light “Lime Ice” shade of green dresses the overlays, with additional hits of the hue used ton the tongue tag and outsole. Grey rounds out the color palette, used on the Swooshes and Nike branding on the tongue tag.

www.modern-notoriety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Inc#Ice Time#Swooshes#Snkrs#Modern Notoriety#Lime Ice#Outsole#Matching Laces#Pastel Hues#Pink#Color#Green Dresses#Grey Rounds#Dress#Select Retailers#Branding#Hits#Dd1503 600 Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Nike Dunk Low “Light Bone”

Nike’s Dunk Low has been on the receiving end of a variety of different shades and makeovers and the silhouette appears to be taking a break from the vibrant and wild offerings with a Light Bone makeover surfacing just today. Slated for a Sail, Light Bone, Cashmere, and Pale Ivory...
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Nike Dunk Low GS “Black Light Bone” Lands June 10th

With an abundance of GR releases on the way and likely second, third, and fourth rounds of the silhouette on the customizable Nike By You platform, it’s all apparent that we’re on the verge of a Nike Dunk market saturation. That’s a good thing for fans of the silhouette, who will enjoy the sneaker’s cyclical return to form tomorrow, with 5+ GR drops kicking off a month-long run of releases that will keep everybody in the family happy. One of those is tipped to be this Gradeschool-exclusive colorway in a very atmos-inspired palette of black, grey, and clear jade.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Dunk Low Joins the 2021 N7 Collection

While we wait for official details on 2021’s “N7” collection that’s expected for June, the Nike Dunk Low has surfaced a little early in a special N7 theme. Annually, Nike has dedicated a special part of their brand to their N7 Fund, which is a fund that gives back to Native American and Indegenous communities. Awarding over $8 million in grants since 2009, just last year, Nike $225,000 to communities in need.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Adds Camo Prints to the Dunk Low SE “King of the Court”

Nike will be furthering their Dunk Low collection with a rendition that features camo prints across the silhouette’s paneling that’s inspired by the early 2000s “King of the Court” tournament. Camo on a sneaker always does well but when it’s the Dunk Low that will be featured in the print,...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” Drops June 5th

The Nike Dunk — especially its SB releases — have been honoring Air Jordans for a minute now, but lately, we’ve seen the Air Jordan 1 honor its Peter Moore-designed counterpart with a bevy of Dunk-inspired colorways. From the “Bio Hack” to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom “Brut” to the upcoming Goldenrod-like “Pollen” release, Jordan Brand is finally returning the favor. But it’s not a one-way street, with Nike SB returning with yet another Black Toe-based banger, this time gearing up in “Classic Green”.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “University Blue” Releasing in GS Sizing

A Nike Dunk Low has surfaced for an early 2021 release in the ever-growing popular colorway of “University Blue”. Arriving in a similar fashion to the Coast colorway we took a look at earlier in the week, the Dunk Low has surfaced in yet another colorway sneakerheads will be fighting to get their hands on. While the University Blue colorway looks to be the hottest colorway of 2021, the Dunk Low fits right at home with the sleek color-blocking and looks great in the White and University Blue color-blocking.
Apparelstadiumgoods.com

Double the Fun: sacai's Two Summer-Ready Nike Blazer Lows

It wouldn’t be accurate to say that sacai is solely responsible for the Nike Blazer’s resurgence in popularity, but no one can deny the luxury fashion brand’s collaborations on the shoe are some of the model’s most recognizable colorways. Sacai completely overhauled the Blazer’s original no-frills design when it added layered Swooshes, tongues, laces, and eyelets on styles like the “Triple White” and “University Blue” in 2019. Now, Chitose Abe, the matriarch behind sacai, is exploring new ground with the criminally slept-on Blazer Low for Summer 2021. As expected, the results are clearly favorable.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Flash Lime” Expecting Summer Launch

Word is breaking on a fourth Dunk colorway from Yoon Anh, with reports filtering through of an AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Flash Lime” for Summer 2021. Korean blog Le Syndrome has reported the pair, though not much information on its blocking or construction was provided. It is likely, given the initial “Deep Fuschia” release, that the collaboration will return to its tonal one-color blocking — though this is yet to be confirmed. Naturally, we’ve taken to Photoshop to trail out a few potential colorways (we settled on the above black-Swooshed number) to give you a ballpark idea of what to expect — but please note this may likely differ from the actual retail release.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low Surfaces in Pink and Grey

Nike has yet another offering of the Dunk Low to share with their massive fan base that combines pink and grey. Nike’s Dunk Low collection has never been bigger than what we’re about to see for the rest of this year. While the silhouette has been busy in the past, the sneaker has somehow become even more popular with dozens of new renditions releasing on a monthly basis. This offering arrives in the same leather makeover we all love with a color combination of pink and grey throughout. While pink covers the toes, panelings, and ankles, grey swoons in quickly on the overlay system which is complemented perfectly by a white Nike Swoosh logo. To finish off the design, a white rubber midsole and a grey outsole finish off the new rendition.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Returns In Cactus Flower

With the unwavering popularity of the Nike Dunk Low, it is without a doubt that we’ll be seeing the model in vibrant new colorways this summer. The Swoosh’s women audience is in for a treat soon, with a Dunk Low Disrupt channeling a bright “Cactus Flower” makeup to keep the low top model’s momentum going as we head into the latter half of the year.
Aerospace & Defenseboxden.com

Nike Dunk Low 'Triple White' (summer 2021)

Nike Dunk Low 'Triple White' (summer 2021) All-white Air Force 1s have been a staple in sneakerheads closet for decades. To satisfy today’s market, Nike is bringing the “Triple White” colorway to its current star silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low. This Dunk Low features a clean, monochromatic look, with smooth...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Fragment x Nike Dunk High “Bejing” Release Date

Already set to be teaming up with Sacai later this year, Fragment and Nike may be releasing a Dunk High later this year as well. Hiroshi Fujiwara shared an image this Instagram this morning which obviously took the sneaker community by storm. While the 2020’s call for sneaker collaborations surfacing online with little to no official advertisements, a lot of recent collaborations were revealed exactly in this same way. While the photo is in black and white, the left and right pair arrive in two different colors on the left and right pair while featuring an all-leather construction. To solidify the partnership, the Fragment lightning logo is placed on the lower ankles while double branding appears to be written on the midsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Sleek White And Metallic Silver Converge On This Latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt

White sneakers are pretty much essential to any sneaker rotation, regardless of the season. The Nike Air Force 1 has long been a reliable choice and will continue to dominate upcoming summer fits. For those looking for an edgier alternative that still presents a similar degree of versatility, the women’s-exclusive Nike Dunk Low Disrupt has just dropped a clean white and silver offering that ticks all the boxes.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Red-Logo Nike Dunk High “White/Black” Releases Tomorrow

The Nike Dunk High has heavily favored simple, two-tone colorways since re-gaining mainstream popularity a few years ago. And while Nike SB is consistently concocting an experimental take on Peter Moore’s iconic design, the model continues to emerge in easy-to-style ensembles. Case in point: A “White/Black” option for women. Set...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Official Look at the fragment design x Nike Dunk High "Beijing"

Several collaborations from Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design are being readied to drop throughout the course of this year, some of which include Air Jordan 1 iterations made alongside Travis Scott while others fall under the classics category such as this. Dunk High “Beijing”. The latter, which originally launched as part...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Undefeated Transfers Its 2003 Nike Dunk High Collaboration Onto The Air Force 1 Low

Following its special “Hall of Fame” release commemorating the legacy of Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles’ Undefeated has been going through its own archive in preparation for a “Nike Dunk vs. Nike Air Force 1” collection. Included in the impending capsule is a low-top version of the latter silhouette clad in an olive scheme inspired by a collaborative version of the former from 2003.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low is Revealed in a Clean "Sail/Light Bone" Color Scheme

Due to the fact that Dunks are arguably the hottest sneakers in the game at the moment,. is taking full advantage of its reclaimed fame by continuing to fashion it in a multitude of new colorways. Hot off the heels of revealing a detailed look at its “Crazy Camo” makeup, the Nike Dunk Low has now uncovered official imagery of its forthcoming “Sail/Light Bone” variation.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Olive" Releases Soon: Official Photos

With the Nike Dunk Low seeing a huge surge in popularity, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the Beaverton brand has been dropping a plethora of dope new offerings. This is a sneaker that has a storied past and with all of these new colorways dropping, there is no denying that this summer is going to be a strong one for the silhouette.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Detailed Looks // Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low

It appears that Dutch graphic artist Piet Parra will continue his long-standing partnership with Nike in 2021, with a suspected first look at a new Nike SB collaboration. This Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low won’t be his first effort on the silhouette, with the artist delivering a bright and colorful option back in 2019.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low in Sea Glass and Lime Blast

Nike’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) line will release the ACG Mountain Fly Low that comes highlighted in ‘Sea Glass’ during Summer. This Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low comes dressed in a Sea Glass and Lime Blaze color combination. The model follows in the footsteps of its high-top predecessor, allowing them to be comfortable in the city as it is on rocky trails. The design’s lightweight upper features an easy-use gaiter for on-the-go personalization, while its sticky rubber outsole delivers crag-inspired traction. Finally, plush React foam combines with Vaporfly technology to create unbelievable comfort in any condition.