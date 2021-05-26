WMNS Nike Dunk Low “Lime Ice” Coming This Summer

Already set to be teaming up with Sacai later this year, Fragment and Nike may be releasing a Dunk High later this year as well. Hiroshi Fujiwara shared an image this Instagram this morning which obviously took the sneaker community by storm. While the 2020’s call for sneaker collaborations surfacing online with little to no official advertisements, a lot of recent collaborations were revealed exactly in this same way. While the photo is in black and white, the left and right pair arrive in two different colors on the left and right pair while featuring an all-leather construction. To solidify the partnership, the Fragment lightning logo is placed on the lower ankles while double branding appears to be written on the midsoles.