WMNS Nike Dunk Low “Lime Ice” Coming This Summer
The Swoosh continues to deliver more Nike Dunk Low colorways, this time offering a "Lime Ice" pair in women's sizing. Pastel hues dress this Nike Dunk Low, making it a perfect addition to the summer lineup. The upper comes dressed in light soft pink leather and comes equipped with matching laces. A light "Lime Ice" shade of green dresses the overlays, with additional hits of the hue used ton the tongue tag and outsole. Grey rounds out the color palette, used on the Swooshes and Nike branding on the tongue tag.