Microsoft Opens Teams to Third-Party Collaboration Apps and In-App Purchases

Application stores are essential for mobile devices because they are the source from which we can install the apps that give meaning to our smartphones. Without them, we would not be able to perform tasks such as managing the money in our bank, calling a taxi, listening to music or any other task that you can imagine. The catalog is infinite. In addition, all these apps are distributed under different forms of payment. Some are free (or with micropayments), others ask for an ad eternum purchase price and a large majority have chosen to jump on the subscription bandwagon to allow us to use their service thanks to monthly payments. Well, Google has devised a new alternative that will launch soon in its store for Android. Pay per use at a reduced price Google's idea seems to be a mixture of those two payment formats that we listed before. That is, it is not a full price purchase to keep the app forever, nor a subscription, because we are not talking about services but about use. What the Americans handle is allowing us to pay less to access the full app if we choose to do it for a short period of time. Imagine that you have exams in the next two weeks and you need the best scientific calculator for Android. Why buy an app that we will never use again? Well, thanks to this function thatGoogle itself has announced, we can do just that: go to the purchase screen in the Play Store and say that we want to buy it only for a specific period of days. Then we will not be able to use it. These short-term accesses could energize the Android app store and allow developers to attract users who do not take the step of acquiring full versions because their needs are specific. We will see, however, when it arrives if it is accepted by users, that we are in the end the ones who must see some use to these temporary purchase apps. In addition, Google has announced the arrival to the Android store of the possibility of buying more than one item within the same purchase process. That is, instead of adding a single unit of something, being able to continue adding two, three or more. This is designed, above all, for ingame purchases of some games where packs of gold, gems, diamonds, etc. are offered. they do not have as such a limited amount of purchases. Only what we want to spend.