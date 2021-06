May is National Foster Care Month, and advocates with The CALL in Arkansas are encouraging families to consider serving children in need of temporary placement. The CALL is a statewide organization that was formed to help children in the foster care system find a foster home in their own community. The CALL is active in 44 Arkansas counties, including Arkansas, Lonoke, and Prairie Counties. The organization has placed at least 22,000 children in temporary care and has helped over 1,800 children find forever families.