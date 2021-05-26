Please Enable JavaScript

Cancel
TechnologyKFDM-TV

Lawsuit alleges California and Twitter colluded to censor pro-Trump activist

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Twitter and the state of California are facing a lawsuit alleging they colluded to censor a popular pro-Trump activist who was banned from the platform earlier this year. Twitter banned conservative activist Rogan O'Handley after he suggested on the platform that California's election system should be audited....
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

An arms race in America: Gun buying spiked during the pandemic. It’s still up.

WASHINGTON — It was another week with another horrific mass shooting. In cities across the country, gun homicides were climbing. Democrats and Republicans argued over the causes. President Joe Biden said enough. But beneath the timeworn political cycle on guns in the United States, the country’s appetite for firearms has...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Covid Whistle-blower Rebekah Jones is challenging Rep. Matt Gaetz

The scientist who said she was fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to censor Florida's Covid-19 numbers said Tuesday she’s hoping to unseat another high-profile Republican politician in the state — Rep. Matt Gaetz. Rebekah Jones said the congressman, currently under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly paying...
LawTech Dirt

No, Facebook's Argument In Response To Muslim Advocates' Lawsuit Is Not 'Awkward'; Facebook Caving On 230 Is What's Awkward

Mother Jones has a slightly weird article saying that Facebook is making an "awkward legal argument" in a lawsuit that was filed against the company by Muslim Advocates, arguing that Facebook and its executives lied to Congress when it insisted that the company would remove hate speech. There's a lot to unpack here, though I'd note that there are two things I find awkward here -- and neither of them are Facebook's legal arguments in the case. The real awkwardness is Muslim Advocates trying to argue that Facebook failing to remove certain content violates consumer protection laws. The second awkward bit is Facebook's constant political posturing about its openness to Section 230 reform.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

42% of Rejected Gun Background Checks in 2020 Had Felony Convictions

Forty-two percent of people blocked from buying guns after U.S. background checks had felony convictions on their records, according to FBI data provided to the Associated Press. Additionally, the number of blocked gun sales nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, the data shows. The number of would-be gun owners prevented...
Florida StateMiami New Times

No More Birthday Cards — Florida Prisons Propose Scanning All Inmate Mail

All letters, photos, and clippings sent in the mail could be scanned in the near future. Ever since he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2001, Lesmes Caseres has dedicated himself to studying while in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections. He earned the title of top chef in a prison culinary program, got his associate's degree in business, wrote poems for an online publication, and became a teaching assistant in a GED program.
Texas Statefreerepublic.com

ANTI-GUN PROPAGANDA: Univision Smears Texas's New Open Carry Law

Once again Univision shows that its liberal biases extend beyond immigration. This time, the network misrepresented Texas’ new open-carry law recently signed by Governor Greg Abbott. Watch as Univision anchor Jorge Ramos smears the new open-carry statute, by suggesting that Texans can bear arms without undergoing a background check:. JORGE...
U.S. Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Menendez, Warner, Hirono Slam Facebook for Spread of Vaccine Misinformation

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) today slammed Facebook for failing to remove vaccine misinformation from its platforms. The rapid spread of dangerous misinformation across social media could hamper the efforts of public health officials as they work to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities and hesitant individuals, representing a serious concern for public safety. Studies show that roughly 275,000 Facebook users belong to anti-vaccine groups on the platform.
Internetmikehuckabee.com

Leftwing Twitter

Courtesy of Instapundit and Brian Reidl of the Manhattan Institute, here’s some news that corporate CEOs should ponder long and hard before going “woke” to appease the Twitter mob. https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/457159/. According to Pew Research, Democrats outnumber Republicans on Twitter by 15 percentage points. If Twitter were a state, that would...
Boulder, COthegunpage.com

Gun Rights Imperiled As State Preemption Laws Face Challenges

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis repealed Colorado’s preemption laws on firearm regulations following a mass shooting in Boulder. Preemption laws have faced challenges in recent months, with several states partially repealing them and a number of lawsuits contesting their constitutionality. Gun control groups applaud these challenges, while gun rights groups view...
Providence, RItelegraphherald.com

Law enforcement uses Big Tech's data 'treasure trove'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — When U.S. law enforcement officials need to cast a wide net for information, they’re increasingly turning to the vast digital ponds of personal data created by Big Tech companies via the devices and online services that have hooked billions of people around the world. Data compiled by...
Societytheiowastandard.com

Arguing from the Impossibility of the Contrary

Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida governor adept student of Trump playbook

The Trump political narrative is confrontational: stay on the offensive, attack critics as radicals or the liberal media, deny any charges, set the factual predicate, no matter the facts. There is no Republican following this script better than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis . “He has been studious in following the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

No Police, No Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to happen the end of August through Labor Day. Last year we weren't able to have the fair because of the pandemic, and this year everyone has been looking forward to the state fair as they announced it was happening, with no restrictions to speak of. Of course, they are taking precautions as far as cleaning and sanitation stations scheduled throughout the fair. But, now a new situation has come up and may jeopardize the fair.
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check: could it be approved before July?

The US Congress is nowhere near approving a fourth stimulus check as it labors on working out the details of an infrastructure bill, which has started to make some headway. But that doesn’t mean that Americans won’t be seeing any new direct payments in the coming months. Some states and...