Representatives in Texas are working on a bill to try and target those who are buying or selling stolen catalytic converters in the Lone Star State. Not only is the theft of catalytic converts rampant across Texas, but it's also a pretty big issue right here in the Crossroads. Victoria Police posted a very interesting graphic just a couple of days ago showing a huge spike in vehicle burglaries right here in town. Many of these cases involved the theft of the emission control devices which are the subject of House Bill 4110. If the bill passes, offenders are going to be looking at huge fines for buying or selling the converter.