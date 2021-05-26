Cancel
Langlade County, WI

Bonds set for criminal damage, offender registry violation, THC

By Brandon Kieper
antigojournal.com
 18 days ago

A hectic Monday afternoon in Langlade County Court included initial appearances in three criminal cases. Rachel K. Hastings, 35, 313 Superior St., is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse and repeat offender enhancements. She was placed on a $2,500 signature bond with instructions to have no contact with the victim or their residence except as provided by a probation agent or law enforcement.

Langlade County, WIantigojournal.com

Obstruction, battery charges lead to cash bond

A nasty incident in front of a city residence has a man facing numerous criminal charges, with an initial appearance in Langlade County Court on Thursday. Brandyn T. Vandenboom, 26, St. Nazianz, is charged with domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse disorderly conduct, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges carry a repeat offender enhancement.