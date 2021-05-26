Bonds set for criminal damage, offender registry violation, THC
A hectic Monday afternoon in Langlade County Court included initial appearances in three criminal cases. Rachel K. Hastings, 35, 313 Superior St., is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse and repeat offender enhancements. She was placed on a $2,500 signature bond with instructions to have no contact with the victim or their residence except as provided by a probation agent or law enforcement.www.antigojournal.com