Swizz Beatz on DMX's posthumous album, 'Exodus,' a potential gospel album from X, and all things VERZUZ
DMX’s highly-anticipated album, Exodus, hits the streets this Friday and fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the posthumous masterpiece. Swizz Beatz, the album's executive producer, got honest with Audacy and V-103's own Big Tigger and the crew (Ms. Basketball and Tylerchronicles) of the Big Tigger Morning Show. Swizz revealed several tidbits about the album, including clearing up some rumors and how he almost "played" himself when it came to the final prayer.www.audacy.com