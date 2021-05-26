Cancel
Music

Swizz Beatz on DMX's posthumous album, 'Exodus,' a potential gospel album from X, and all things VERZUZ

By Mya Abraham
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
DMX’s highly-anticipated album, Exodus, hits the streets this Friday and fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the posthumous masterpiece. Swizz Beatz, the album's executive producer, got honest with Audacy and V-103's own Big Tigger and the crew (Ms. Basketball and Tylerchronicles) of the Big Tigger Morning Show. Swizz revealed several tidbits about the album, including clearing up some rumors and how he almost "played" himself when it came to the final prayer.

CelebritiesBillboard

How to Watch Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz 'Verzuz' Rematch

It's the battle of the founders this weekend, as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz face off in the next Verzuz event, going down Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. The pair first dueled onstage in 2018 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in East Rutherford, N.J., as part of a producer clash battle -- long before Verzuz premiered virtually in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musichotspotatl.com

Swizz Beatz Explains Why New DMX Album Didn’t Include Pop Smoke

DMX‘s posthumous album, Exodus, is receiving praise from fans and critics. However, there were many raised eyebrows when a Pop Smoke feature long touted to be part of the album was nowhere to be found upon release. Swizz Beatz explained what happened during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club....
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Says DMX "Came Through" Him To Call Out Fake Love At His Funeral

It's been almost two months since DMX tragically passed away. As the world mourns the late musical pioneer, many members of the hip-hop community have continued to tribute and pay their respects to him. Jay-Z recently recalled how he boycotted the Grammys because they failed to nominate X, while his posthumous release Exodus has been embraced with open arms by fans.
Music2dopeboyz.com

DMX’s ‘Exodus’ Tracklist Is Here

In exactly two weeks, the music world will be enjoying what will, unfortunately, be DMX’s first posthumous album. The project, titled Exodus, is one the late rapper was working on and completed before his tragic death. Now, with help from Swizz Beatz, the full-length effort is in the midst of its rollout and today, Swizz shared the tracklist for his.
HomelessThe Guardian

Swizz Beatz: ‘DMX was a hero. He would give clothes off his back to the homeless’

Don’t call DMX’s Exodus a “posthumous album”. Its executive producer, Swizz Beatz, is adamant about that. “I keep seeing that, and it’s so annoying that I can’t correct everybody,” he says. That description suggests a project pieced together from odds and ends to make a quick dollar, but DMX completed Exodus before he died on 9 April, aged 50, after a heart attack. It is the final pillar propping up a broad legacy: DMX was the first artist to have five albums in a row debut at No 1 in the US, and Exodus will surely also top the charts this week.
MusicSFGate

DMX's Posthumous Album, 'Exodus,' Features Guests Jay-Z, Nas, Bono, More

In the days after DMX’s death from a heart attack last month, several people close to the veteran rapper said that he recently had completed a new studio album, and details have begun to emerge about the release, which drops in two weeks, on May 28, via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings, the home of his most successful recordings, with whom he signed a new deal in 2019. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Swizz Beatz Recalls One Of The Final Songs He Worked On With DMX

Swizz Beatz has opened up about one of his final collaborations with the late, great DMX. Speaking with Rap-Up, the super-producer reflected on "Been to War," the French Montana-assisted track, which dropped a week after X's death and ended up on the soundtrack to the second season of Epic's Godfather of Harlem. "I actually made that record for X, and wanted that record for X, but then we was coming with the show. And so it was like, you know what, it's perfect," Swizz told the outlet. "Yeah, that might’ve been the last one."
Musicmixmag.net

Swizz Beatz pays tribute to his “brother” DMX

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his “brother” DMX at the Billboard Music Awards. The producer, who was recently confirmed as the producer for the late rapper’s forthcoming album 'Exodus', hailed the talents of his close friend in an emotional speech. Read this next: DMX's casket was transported to memorial service...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Legendary producer Swizz Beatz discusses collaborating with DMX on new music & more

Swizz Beatz, the prolific rapper and record producer behind DMX’s upcoming posthumous album Exodus (out May 28), T.I.’s “Bring ‘Em Out,” Beyoncé’s “Get Me Bodied,” and many more hit singles and albums, took some time to connect with Torae at Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44) and Roxanne Shante during Have a Nice Day on LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio (Ch. 43). As both a collaborator with and longtime friend of DMX, Swizz discussed the recording process, how the late rapper was excited for fans to hear a new side of him, and more with both hosts.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Swizz Beatz Confirms Soulja Boy + Bow Wow Verzuz + DMX’s Exodus Out Now!

Swizz Beatz checked in and gave us the answers to all of your questions, this interview is a MUST see, like seriously! DMX‘s untimely passing impacted us all, we are so grateful he left us with his posthumous album, Exodus, produced by Swizzy of course. This album has so many bangers – DMX definitely left his mark! If you know anything about DMX you know he wasn’t a fan of features but Swizz says, “he was actually excited” to do this album and believes, “this was his best body of work”.
MusicSFGate

DMX's Posthumous 'Exodus' Is a Strong, Moving Final Chapter: Album Review

Posthumous albums, especially ones that were all-or-mostly completed before the artist’s death, are nearly always bittersweet, providing a look not only at what was lost but also what might have been. But DMX’s “Exodus,” which was nearly complete before his death on April 9, is even more bittersweet than most, marking not just a return to classic form filled with features ranging from Jay-Z and Nas (on the same song!) to Bono, Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo, but a reunion with longtime producer Swizz Beatz — the man who provided the New York rapper with the steely heft that made hits such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The Posthumous DMX Album ‘EXODUS 1:7’ is Here: Stream

We honestly never thought that we would be writing the word “posthumous” for a DMX album in 2021 but here we are. It has been a tough few weeks for hip hop fans as one of the greatest rappers to ever live passed away last month unexpectedly after a reported overdose which led to multiple organ failure. As we all know by now, X was working hard on his comeback album after re-signing with Def Jam, with the help of Swizz Beatz.
Musicrnbcincy.com

Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Swizz Beatz is carrying on the legacy of his brother DMX. Exodus, X’s presumed final album is out Friday (May 28) and Swizz has been prompt to tell anyone it’s not a posthumous album with plenty of pieced together verses and features. Instead, the vast majority of the album, save for Moneybagg Yo‘s guest appearance on “Money, Money, Money” was created while X was alive and started not long after his monumental Verzuz celebration with Snoop Dogg.
Musicfoxbangor.com

DMX Album ‘EXODUS’ Drops with Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop, Kanye

DMX lives on with his voice … and with an assist from some very famous musical friends. X’s album, “EXODUS,” just dropped, and it’s filled with assists from folks like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye. The album was produced by...
MusicHipHopDX.com

DMX's 'Exodus' Album Isn't The Billboard Home Run It Was Expected To Be

When an artist dies, typically their catalog sees a massive spike in streaming and music sales. When it was reported MF DOOM passed away in January, his music saw a 870 percent increase in streams, while Juice WRLD’s music was streamed over 40 million times on the day of his death in December 2019.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Swizz Beatz Discusses The Possibility Of A Second Posthumous DMX Album

Days ago, the world waited eagerly for the first posthumous album from DMX to arrive on streaming services. Exodus arrived on Friday with features from Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, Alicia Keys, The Lox, Griselda and several others. Not long thereafter, Hits Daily Double projected that the project would move anywhere between 28,000 and 32,000 units during its first week. That is a potential 13,000 unit improvement from his last studio album in 2012. With Exodus settling into the music space, some fans are eagerly awaiting a second release from the late artist. Producer Swizz Beatz answered some of those questions during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.