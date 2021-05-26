Swizz Beatz on DMX's posthumous album, 'Exodus,' a potential gospel album from X, and all things VERZUZ

Posthumous albums, especially ones that were all-or-mostly completed before the artist’s death, are nearly always bittersweet, providing a look not only at what was lost but also what might have been. But DMX’s “Exodus,” which was nearly complete before his death on April 9, is even more bittersweet than most, marking not just a return to classic form filled with features ranging from Jay-Z and Nas (on the same song!) to Bono, Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo, but a reunion with longtime producer Swizz Beatz — the man who provided the New York rapper with the steely heft that made hits such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”