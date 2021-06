Ford Explorer discount offers for June 2021 vary by market, with a maximum offer of $4,000 plus 1.9 percent APR available in select markets to select buyers. In order to qualify for the generous offer, which includes a base trade assist allowance of $2,500, buyers must be current members of the Military, First Responders, or Medical Professionals to receive the additional $500 incentive. On top of that, buyers must place their order before July 6th, 2021, and must take delivery by that same date to receive an additional $1,000 incentive. The buyer must also complete the transaction in a qualifying market. Notably, the aforementioned time-sensitive $1,000 cashback rebate can be added to all public offers this month.