This CHOETECH 10W Max Qi-Certified Wireless Charger Pad is 50% off with promo code

Neowin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now you can pick up the CHOETECH 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad and apply a coupon that saves you $12.50 off the $24.99 list price at Amazon. This is not only a great deal for only $12.99, this wireless charger also supports four charging modes: 7.5W, 10W, 5W, and 2.5W (for compatible wireless earphones). 7.5W fast charging is compatible with the iPhones 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, X, Xr, iPhone 8, and 8 Plus, while 10W fast wireless charging mode is suitable for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 9, S20 series, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, and S6 Edge+. Last but not least, 5W regular charging is available for all other Qi-enabled devices. A QC 3.0 18W Adaptive Fast Charger is also included.

www.neowin.net
