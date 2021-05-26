Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Police searching for pair of suspects in Holocaust Memorial Plaza vandalism

 15 days ago

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Two people are wanted for vandalizing Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Center City with graffiti, according to FOX 29.

Police released security footage on Wednesday of a Black woman and a white man walking by the memorial around 10 p.m. on May 16.

The woman then wrote something illegible on a sign commemorating the memorial with yellow ink.

Investigators said that the suspect was wearing a multicolored scarf, red shirt, multicolored pants and black sneakers at the time of the incident. The man with her was dressed in a blue shirt, grey pants and sneakers.

