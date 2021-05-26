Cancel
Cars

Blue Oval Intelligence Revealed As All-New Connected Vehicle Platform

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Capital Markets Day, a virtual meeting with investors, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed a host of information regarding the automaker’s future plans and strategy, which it calls Ford+. That includes the decision to increase its investment in EVs, the creation of a new platform dedicated to commercial vehicles and fleet services, and the announcement that an all-electric Ford Explorer is in the works. During his presentation, Farley also announced a brand new, connected vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence.

