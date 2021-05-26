Cancel
Lockheed Martin and GM Partner to Develop New Moon Buggy for NASA Astronauts and Cargo

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin and General Motors are partnering to develop a new type of lunar vehicle for NASA to use during its upcoming Artemis missions to the moon. GM has built such a vehicle before, as the company was the major subcontractor that helped Boeing create the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) that was utilized during three Apollo missions on the moon.

Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

The Week In Technology, June 28-July 2, 2021

Liebherr, GM To Demo Fuel-Cell Power Generation Liebherr-Aerospace has teamed with General Motors (GM) to demonstrate a hydrogen fuel-cell-based electrical power-generation system for aircraft. The demonstrator will be based on GM’s Hydrotec fuel-cell technology for electric vehicles. Liebherr and... The Week In Technology, June 28-July 2, 2021 is available to...
Industrygranthshala.com

Tide develops 1st detergent for astronauts in space, NASA

Toronto – Tide is taking a huge leap forward for space — developing a laundry detergent solution for NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Under a Space Act agreement between NASA and Tide’s parent company Procter & Gamble, the space agency will test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Mannequin astronauts to test dangers of moon mission

NASA's Artemis I flight to the moon, planned for late 2021, will have a crew of mannequins to test conditions, prior to a human crew making the trip. That mission will mark the first time since the Apollo program ended in 1972 that astronauts ventured into Deep Space. NASA officials...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Russia and China are racing to beat NASA back to the Moon

In the coming years, multiple space agencies will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the closing days of the Apollo Program. For NASA, this will represent the long-awaited “return to the Moon,” while every other space agency will see it as a tremendous step for their space programs.
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

Will We Ever Fly Supersonically Over Land?

In 1947, Chuck Yeager, the Air Force test pilot, became the first person to break the sound barrier. He did it in a tiny, orange-colored plane called the Bell X-1—essentially, a cockpit and two wings connected to a rocket engine. Like all supersonic flyers, Yeager trailed a sonic boom behind him. The principle behind the boom is simple: sound travels through the air in the form of compression waves, so called because they occur as air gets denser and sparser; as a plane flies, the waves expand in all directions at the speed of sound. But when the plane itself exceeds that speed—at around seven hundred and seventy miles per hour at sea level, or around six hundred and sixty at cruising altitude—it catches up to the waves expanding in front of it. They begin to build up, and this single, merged wave reaches the ground all at once, creating a boom. A zone of low pressure follows—the trough of the wave—and then normal air pressure returns, creating its own sound. (Often, sonic booms go boom-boom.) It’s no coincidence that sonic booms sound like thunder; thunder is a sonic boom, caused by shock waves expanding around lightning bolts. Bullets travel fast enough to cause sonic booms, as do the tails of whips. Contrary to what you might imagine, a plane causes a sonic boom not just once, when it breaks the sound barrier, but continuously for the entire time that it’s supersonic. The boom sweeps over everything below it—a kind of sonic broom that is about a mile wide for every thousand feet of plane altitude.
NFLSmithonian

NASA Just Put Doing the Laundry on Astronauts’ Chore List

NASA is teaming up with the company that makes Tide laundry detergent to tackle a mundane problem in an extraordinary place: dirty clothes in space. What astronauts do when their clothes get stinky might not be the kind of quandary that keeps Americans up at night, but right now those dirty duds are summarily blasted into space as trash destined to burn up as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere, reports Marcia Dunn for the Associated Press (AP). What’s more, clothes get gross pretty quickly in space because of the two-hour daily exercise regimen that space going humans must complete to stave off the bone and muscle loss caused by micro-gravity.
Aerospace & Defensearmy-technology.com

Iridium to develop payload for US Army smallsat constellation concept

Iridium Communications has secured a $30m US Army research and development (R&D) contract to develop a new experimental payload. The payload will be hosted on another low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercial satellite constellation. This is expected to complement the capabilities of Iridium constellation. The effort is intended to support the rapidly...
Aerospace & Defensedweb.news

NASA TV is Live Now as Astronauts Ready for Spacewalk

Astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough are conducting their fifth spacewalk together today. Their first two spacewalks together were during Expedition 50 on 2017. NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed to Develop Aeroshell for NASA’s Mars Sample Retrieval Spacecraft

Lockheed Martin has received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build a protective capsule for the Mars Sample Retrieval lander. The company said Tuesday it will develop an aeroshell that will protect the lander from extreme heat during its journey in deep space, landing sequence and descent to Mars to facilitate collection of soil samples taken by the Perseverance Rover, which reached the planet in February.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin names new leader for F-22 program

Lockheed Martin announced Kevin “Red” Smith as the vice president of the F-22 Program, succeeding OJ Sanchez, who was recently named vice president and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group (F-16/F-22). In this role, Smith will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-22 Program in...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Retired NASA Astronaut shares experiences on ISS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From rocket scientist to NASA astronaut, Joan Higginbotham has had a career with NASA since 1987. She joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss how more sustainable solutions in space can lead to practical, impactful solutions here at home.