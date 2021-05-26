Cancel
Arkansas County, AR

Burkett re-elected to AgHeritage FCS board

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 15 days ago

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services (FCS) has announced the results of its 2021 Board of Director and Nominating Committee elections. Incumbent Jerry Burkett of Stuttgart (Southern Region) was re-elected to a 4-year term. He farms corn, oats, rice and soybeans on 1,648 acres owned. Burkett, who holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas, has served as an AgHeritage FCS Board Member since 2002, and is currently serving as Vice Chairman of the Board. He is also a member of the AgHeritage FCS Audit, Finance, Member Relations and Executive Committees and is a former AgHeritage FCS Nominating Committee Member. In addition, he also sits on the AgriBank District Farm Credit Council Board, the Arkansas County Farm Bureau Board, and the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie Board. Burkett is a member of the Yoder Ruritan Club.

