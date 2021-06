The Daleville Warhawks football team completed their first week of spring practices last week under new head coach Will Garner as they inch towards the spring game next week. The Warhawks aren’t just breaking in a new head coach as spring begins, they’re breaking in new faces all across the team. Garner said that Daleville has 50 eighth through 12th graders taking part in spring practices, after having less than 30 last season.