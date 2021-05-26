5 ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Finale Moments to Get You up to Speed

The Big Three are down to one. We should clarify that: Only one more season of This Is Us stands between you and the end of the Pearson family story. Sure, sure, we all stay in the painting, but the era-hopping family drama really is vanishing next year. At a TIU panel moderated by EW Editor in Chief Mary Margaret on Tuesday — yes, the same night that the twist-topped season 5 finale aired — the stars of the show were asked to issue a one-word or one-sentence hint about their character for season 6, because it's never too early to start playing the guessing game about the last go-around. Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore played along in person, while the rest of the cast popped up in video form to offer a few teases.