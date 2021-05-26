Peace Lutheran Ministries expands care through Stephen Ministry

“I’ve got good news and bad news. Which one do you want to hear first?”. When someone tells me that, I usually opt for the bad news first, in the hope that it might be sugar coated by the good news. In this verse from the first book of the New Testament, Jesus gives us all some bad news about ourselves. It centers on the word “righteousness.” Righteousness is the perfect keeping of God’s holy law. One single sin enters in, and you have unrighteousness across the board “For whoever shall keep the whole law, and yet stumble in one point, he is guilty of all. (James 2:10).