Peace Lutheran Ministries expands care through Stephen Ministry
Peace Lutheran Ministries in Antigo has recently begun Stephen Ministries, a new ministry that will allow it to reach out to more people with one-to-one Christian care. Stephen Ministries membersh ave been equipped to provide Christian care to people facing a variety of life difficulties. Some of the situations in which Stephen Ministries provide care include the loss of a loved one, divorce, unemployment, medical crisis and difficulties in starting or adding to a family.