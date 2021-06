Hello summer! With children out of school and families spending a lot of time together, that means more time in the outdoors, at sporting events, or enjoying recreational interests. That also means the risk for injuries is abundant. Therefore, it is essential to have safety conversations with our family members about summertime risks that could lead to danger. After you read this great list of safety tips for your family, check out the fun and free safety fair (with movies and popcorn!) at the bottom of this article.