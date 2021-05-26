Cancel
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars tease first set image for upcoming season

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe that the last new episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" aired in Nov. 2019, seemingly an eternity ago under the warped perspective of the coronavirus pandemic. Series co-creator Rob McElhenney, busy with his Apple TV series "Mythic Quest," has dropped hints that the 15th season...

www.phillyvoice.com
