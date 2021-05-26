Ford Explorer EV Is In Development Pipeline, Says Ford CEO Jim Farley
Today, Ford is hosting its 2021 Capital Markets Day, a virtual presentation with investors outlining the automaker’s plans for the future. So far, we’ve been treated to a host of new information, including the fact that Ford is planning to once again increase its investment in electric vehicle technology through 2025. But while speaking with investors, CEO Jim Farley also revealed that a Ford Explorer EV is in the works, too.fordauthority.com