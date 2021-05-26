The Photographer Who Opened a Store to Serve the Community
Dominick Lewis is the owner and founder of Photodom, an analog-focused photography store that processes film. A photographer himself, Lewis knows what his fellow artists need and the way other photo stores neglect those needs. “There aren’t really things that are tailored towards people like me, especially in the photography industry. We’re different from the mom and pop stores that have been around for decades,” Lewis says. The guiding philosophy of Photodom is simple: Give the people what they need.www.thecut.com