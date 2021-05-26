The Photographer Who Opened a Store to Serve the Community

Written by Patricia Anton of Violetas Coral Gables (221 Miracle Mile) My view of home décor is based upon the fact that home is the most important place that our lives revolve around. This is where our loved ones live. And we all want our homes to be not just comfortable but also beautiful. Adding small touches here and there can add a lot of beauty to a home, not just so that is pleasant to you and everyone else who lives in it, but also so that it pleases family and friends when they happen to come over.