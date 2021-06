Everything You Should Know About Cryptocurrency, Especially Bitcoin. Ever since El Salvador announced that it will accept Bitcoin as a legal tender, backers of cryptocurrency have got a shot in the arm. The raging debate over one of the most significant financial developments of the 21st century is now running full steam. At the same time, tech czars such as Elon Musk have kept the world on tenterhooks with their oft-changing takes on the future of cryptocurrency or crypto. In the midst of all this are people and businesses eager to invest in it.