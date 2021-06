A nasty incident in front of a city residence has a man facing numerous criminal charges, with an initial appearance in Langlade County Court on Thursday. Brandyn T. Vandenboom, 26, St. Nazianz, is charged with domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse disorderly conduct, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges carry a repeat offender enhancement.