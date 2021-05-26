Cancel
Woman Barricaded In Home Prompts Lock Down at Utica School

By Jeff Monaski
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 15 days ago


Jefferson Elementary School in Utica was placed on lockdown this morning as police negotiated with a woman who had barricaded herself inside a nearby home. That's according to Utica Police officials who say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Utica Road for a domestic related menacing complaint. Officers say when they arrived, a female suspect locked herself inside the home and was threatening to harm herself and others.

