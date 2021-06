No-till, high tunnel gardening is rewarding and fun, says Victoria Olson of Lakota, N.D. It is also less work than traditional outside gardening, she says. With a grant from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Dakota, she and her husband, Jim, put up a high tunnel — an unheated greenhouse-like structure that has a clear plastic roof and sidewalls — on their farmstead in 2018. It is 12 feet tall (she can drive a small tractor down the middle of it), 30 feet wide and 72 feet long. The tunnel is covered with 12-ml thick plastic.