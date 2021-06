If you’ve changed your shopping habits because of ‘woke’ capitalism (an oxymoron unto itself), you’re not alone. As more corporations are jumping on the America-and-freedom-hating bandwagon, more consumers are looking for patriotic alternatives. CEOs and boardrooms have been infiltrated by hypocrites who are giving into the woke bully mob…but the good news is that it’s starting to affect bottom lines. Now is the time for Americans to understand what’s really in play, who’s really making money, and how we can really put a dent in woke-marketplace profits! Mike Slater’s expert panel has looked at the data and have some great ideas how each of us can fight back.