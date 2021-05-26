AstraZeneca eyes donations to fill vaccine supply gap amid India demand

The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.