Aurora, IN — Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says the mock crash exercise that was scheduled for this afternoon at South Dearborn High School has been called off because of the rainy weather. McHenry says, as of right now, there are no plans to reschedule the mock crash scene, which is conducted at South Dearborn each year before the school’s prom. South Dearborn’s prom will be held this Saturday.