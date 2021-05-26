Cardinals vs. White Sox odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for May 26 from proven model
The Chicago White Sox will go for the sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the third and final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon in a key interleague matchup. The White Sox (28-19), who lead the American League Central Division, have won two in a row. Chicago defeated St. Louis 8-3 on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (26-22), who are first in the National League Central, have lost three in a row since losing outfielder Harrison Bader until mid-June due to a rib injury.www.msn.com