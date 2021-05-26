Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Beyond grants: Leading private foundations for development finance

By Miguel Antonio Tamonan
devex.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePhilanthropic foundations provided more than $1B in non-grant financing for development projects in 2019 — with one organization accounting for almost all of it. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to deeper analysis and exclusive insights...

www.devex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Charity#Pro#Devex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Economycloudnewsmag.com

Minister of Finance commends NGX on capital market development

The Federal Government has commended the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited for its efforts in ensuring that the Nigerian capital market (NCM) is deepened. This was confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, during a courtesy visit of the management of the NGX, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Temi Popoola.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space. The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal...
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Developing disaster risk finance in Morocco: Leveraging private markets for sovereign risk transfer

Climate shocks and natural disasters have long-lasting effects — human, social, economic and environmental. Managing them is a key challenge, from a financial standpoint as much as any other, for governments across the globe. Funding recovery or reconstruction in the aftermath of a disaster relies on solid, private, financial markets. These capital and reinsurance markets offer financing options to help governments diversify the cost of risk away from their own economies.
Charitiesnewjerseyhills.com

Provident Bank Foundation offers grants

The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is in the final cycle of 2021 Major Grant opportunities which will provide support for organizations that have identified an immediate need in communities served by Provident Bank. Earlier this year, PBF awarded $400k in major grants to 26 organizations in the region, resulting in...
Charitiescapecoddaily.com

Cooperative Bank Foundation Trust Announces $18,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust is providing $18,000 in grants for the first quarter of its fiscal year. Grants were awarded to three local organizations focused on safe affordable housing and access to education. The Cape Cod Times Needy fund received $7,500 for its Housing… .
Marketscgdev.org

Finance for International Development Update

This note presents estimates of Finance for International Development (FID) in 2018. FID is a grant equivalent measure of cross-border, concessional finance publicly provided for development. We introduced FID last year to better compare development finance provided by both DAC (OECD Development Assistance Committee) and non-DAC countries, the latter having gained importance as development actors in recent decades. We produced estimates of FID for 40 of the world’s major economies, which accounted for around 90 percent of global GDP in 2018. FID attempts to measure all cross-border assistance given for the purpose of development—including grants, technical assistance, and the grant equivalent of all concessional loans and contributions to multilateral organisations—but excludes various in-donor costs (such as spending on scholarships) that are part of the DAC’s own measure of development assistance, official development assistance (ODA). The full FID methodology is available in an earlier CGD working paper.
Grandville, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Economic Development Foundation changes its name

The Economic Development Foundation, a certified development company in Grandville, is now doing business as Great Lakes Commercial Finance. The change was announced last week. Great Lakes Commercial Finance (GLCF) also updated its logo and website. Since 1980, GLCF has been authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to...
Economythenewdawnliberia.com

Financing to support reforms for inclusive growth and development

The World Bank Board on Friday June 18, approved the second in a series of three single-tranche Inclusive Growth Development Policy Operations (IGDPO) to support key reforms for enabling inclusive growth. The financing, amounting to $40 million, comes in the form of an International Development Association (IDA) concessional credit of $20 million and an IDA grant of $20 million to be disbursed as budget support. The underlying reforms being supported seek to remove distortions in selected sectors, strengthen public sector transparency, and promote economic and social inclusion.
Marketssalesbenchmarkindex.com

How Leading Finance Executives Drive Transformative Growth

Jim Ettamarna, SBI Managing Director, and John Staples, Senior Partner, share insights from SBI's spring Chief Financial Officer Forum... SBI recently held its first Chief Financial Officer Growth Forum to bring together like-minded finance executives to discuss common challenges and share best practices with their peers. These growth-focused CFOs gathered in an intimate virtual setting to discuss the following topics:
Economyodi.org

Diaspora finance for development: from remittances to investment

This report examines different forms of diaspora finance around the world. Diaspora finance involves remittances, understood as inter-personal financial transfers between migrants and their countries of origin, and diaspora investment, defined as asset-producing financial instruments through which diasporas (migrants and their descendants) can invest in organisations in their country of origin. There is an extensive body of research and data on remittances sent by migrants, the annual flows of which are now larger in aggregate than either official development assistance (ODA) or foreign direct investment (FDI). But much less is known about diaspora investment, or about how remittances and diaspora investment can be effectively channelled to support development. We identify over 300 diaspora finance initiatives through a systematic review of over 500 research, policy and grey literature documents. The study highlights the broad diversity of diaspora finance mechanisms around the world, while also drawing attention to the lack of systematic international data on diaspora investment flows and to the severe shortage of quality evidence on the development outcomes of different diaspora finance initiatives.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

The Graph Foundation taps protocol infrastructure developer for $60M grant

The Graph Foundation, the grants program behind the Ethereum (ETH) indexing protocol, has tapped StreamingFast to further the development of its so-called decentralized internet, potentially setting the stage for more real-world use cases of Web 3.0. StreamingFast will provide The Graph with its infrastructure platform, core IP and API products,...
AgricultureKXRO.com

Grants available for rural economic development

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal unveiled a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural communities identify and maximize local assets...
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Angstrom Bio Raises $3M in Private Financing

NEW YORK — Angstrom Bio said on Wednesday that it has secured a $3 million investment that it will use to launch a nanopore sequencing-based test that simultaneously detects SARS-CoV-2 infection and identifies variants of the virus and to develop a multiplexed panel for respiratory pathogens. The investment was led...
Economygspublishing.net

Rural Development Finance Corporation awards grant in Consolidated Telcom's service area

Consolidated Telcom is a member of the Rural Development Finance Corporation (RDFC). As a result, communities in our service area were eligible to apply for a grant of up to $2,000 for community-based projects. RDFC is making these funds available in order that more people become aware of their larger loan program that funds community-based projects and non-profit entities with low interest loans.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

When to establish a private foundation

For families of means, there are plenty of reasons to consider establishing a private foundation: tax savings, control over assets and the ability to give back using a broad range of philanthropic capabilities, such as program-related investments and grants to individuals. But for many of my clients, the most important...
Economythebftonline.com

IIGh to hold forum on Financing for Development

Impact Investing Ghana in partnership (IIGh) with Citi TV will on Thursday, June 17, 2021 hold the first ever public Dialogue Series on Financing for Development. The forum, dubbed “What is the Role of the Development Bank in Ghana’s Economic Transformation?” will also seek to address some niggling questions on the minds of Ghanaians such as;
Public Healthtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Manufacturing, technology sectors provide solid foundation beyond pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how easy it is to take things for granted. Family barbecues, baseball games and kids going to school are just a few examples. As some of our old way of life comes back, it’s worth noting another thing that’s easy to take for granted: Washington’s strong manufacturing and technology sectors.
Businesscanadiangrocer.com

Daiya Foods appoints new finance lead

Melissa Lee returns from the U.S. to fill the chief financial officer role. Plant-based foods maker Daiya Foods has appointed Melissa Lee to the position of chief financial officer. In this role, Lee will be responsible for leading the finance and IT teams for the Vancouver-based company. Lee returns to...