Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Indiana AG Office Files Court Brief Reiterating Proper Limits To Governor's Authority

eaglecountryonline.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AG's office says the governor unlawfully sued the General Assembly after its override of the governor's veto of HEA 1123. (INDIANAPOLIS) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a court brief that reiterates that Indiana Supreme Court precedents hold that the Governor may not — without the consent of the Attorney General — call another branch of state government to account before a third branch of state government.

www.eaglecountryonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Supreme Court#Legislature#Ag#The General Assembly#House#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

High court declines to hear Indiana vote-by-mail limits case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Indiana’s vote-by-mail restrictions, a rebuff that means a federal court will decide the future of absentee voting in the state. Monday’s decision by the high court follows a federal appeals court’s ruling in October rejecting a...
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Legislature Withdraws Judicial Branch Subpoenas

Montana State Senator Greg Hertz told KGVO News on Wednesday that the legislature is withdrawing its subpoenas for records from Montana Supreme Court justices and administrators. “By withdrawing these subpoenas we think it shows a good faith effort on the part of the legislative branch and our committee to reset...
PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana AG weighs in on critical race theory

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita jumped head-on into the debate over critical race theory Wednesday by issuing a 17-page Parents Bill of Rights that attacks the controversial curriculum. "CRT's teachings have a discriminatory effect against students who are inappropriately defined as having 'privilege' or being 'oppressors' based solely...
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Governor’s office seeks court ruling over budget bill

JUNEAU — Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit on June 21 against a nonpartisan legislative agency in an attempt to resolve a dispute that is contributing to the state’s slide toward a government shutdown July 1. Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a proposed state budget “defective” on June 17,...
963xke.com

Indiana AG argues balance of powers case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – There’s no word on when a judge will decide on the political and constitutional spat between the state legislature, Governor Holcomb, and Indiana’s attorney general. AG Todd Rokita yesterday argued that the new law allowing lawmakers to call themselves into special session in order to check the governor is constitutional.
hot1079fortwayne.com

Lawsuit filed over Indiana’s enhanced unemployment withdrawal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – There is now a lawsuit over Governor Holcomb’s decision to remove Indiana from the enhanced federal unemployment program. On Tuesday, Indiana Legal Services, which provides free legal help across the state, joined a law firm suing to keep the state in the program. Governor Holcomb ordered...
PoliticsPosted by
Bring Me The News

Landlord group sues governor, attorney general over eviction moratorium

A landlord group is suing Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison over the executive order that limits tenant evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Multi Housing Association (MHA), which has 1,900 members, said in its lawsuit that Walz's executive order "unconstitutionally interferes with the contract rights of tenants and property owners."
wdrb.com

Kentucky attorney general files brief to US Supreme Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will likely hear a case focused on one of Kentucky's anti-abortion laws. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday filed a brief in support of his defense of House Bill 454 before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a news release. Kentucky's...
Fulton Sun

Missouri AG can't enforce Sunshine Laws in Governor's Office because it's 'a client'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has determined his office cannot investigate an alleged violation of the state's open records laws by the Governor's Office, an interpretation of state law that has transparency advocates alarmed. Missouri's Attorney General's Office is in charge of enforcing the Sunshine Law, which requires meetings, records,...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Governor’s power in front of Kentucky Supreme Court

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders once again went before the state’s Supreme Court as justices heard arguments Thursday on two cases. The issue, though, wasn’t the emergency orders themselves as Beshear confirmed later in the day that capacity limits will be lifted. It’s also expected mask requirements will be amended as well, likely to just facilities that care for vulnerable populations, such as healthcare facilities.
Lexington Herald-Leader

KY Supreme Court hears arguments on limiting the governor’s power during emergencies

A day before Gov. Andy Beshear is to remove most COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky, the state Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments on Beshear’s challenge of Republican-backed laws that limit his authority to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said after nearly...
Concord, NHWMUR.com

State lawmakers near plan to limit governor's emergency powers

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers are on the cusp of an agreement to limit the emergency powers of the governor. Simmering beneath the fight against COVID-19 for more than a year has been the debate over executive power amid a months-long emergency. Now, state lawmakers are poised to agree on a new system: emergency declarations that last 45 days and continue only with an affirmative vote of the House and Senate.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says U.S. Supreme Court Decision Strengthens Protections Against Police Officers Warrantless Entries into the Home

June 23, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Lange v. California, placing important safeguards on the circumstances in. which police officers can enter a home without a warrant. While the Supreme Court has historically allowed warrantless entries whenever police...
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Supreme Court limits patent board's power; gun-pointing lawyer explains plea

SCOTUS limits power of Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that administrative judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board act as “principal officers” who must be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate under the appointments clause. The court said the system is unconstitutional because the judges are appointed by the secretary of commerce and their decisions on patent validity are insulated from executive review.
Congress & CourtsDerrick

High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president. Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Statement from AG Yost on the Supreme Court’s Ruling on Obamacare

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on Obamacare:. “Ohio went to the Supreme Court to protect Ohioans with pre-existing conditions – people who would have lost legal protection if the trial court’s decision had been affirmed. This lawsuit...