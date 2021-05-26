Indiana AG Office Files Court Brief Reiterating Proper Limits To Governor's Authority
The AG's office says the governor unlawfully sued the General Assembly after its override of the governor's veto of HEA 1123. (INDIANAPOLIS) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a court brief that reiterates that Indiana Supreme Court precedents hold that the Governor may not — without the consent of the Attorney General — call another branch of state government to account before a third branch of state government.www.eaglecountryonline.com