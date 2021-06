Watch: Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor With Historic Magazine Cover. The mother of Breonna Taylor celebrated her late daughter on what would have been her 28th birthday. Breonna, an EMT living in Louisville, Ky., was killed in her apartment during a fatal shooting by police on March 13, 2020 after they entered her home in the middle of the night. She was 26. Her death led to a rallying cry for justice, and spearheaded global protests against police brutality.