Databricks rolls out data sharing, automated pipelines, data catalog

By Andrew Brust
ZDNet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name of Databricks' annual conference has gone from "Spark Summit" to "Spark + AI Summit" and now to "Data + AI Summit." The evolution of the event name tracks Databricks' own transition from the Spark company, to the AI on Spark company, to what we might now call the "Delta Lakehouse" company. In testament to that, this year, at the event's second virtual incarnation, the company is rolling out a new open source project called Delta Sharing; a new proprietary SQL-based data pipeline platform called Delta Live Tables; and the new home-grown/proprietary Unity Catalog, for data cataloging needs.

www.zdnet.com
