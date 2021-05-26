Matt James Reveals Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him An 'Ultimatum' Before Controversial 'Bachelor' Couple Tried For Round Two — Watch
Matt James is opening up about getting back together with Rachael Kirkconnell. While appearing on the "Pomp" podcast on Tuesday, May 25, the former Bachelor star said the brunette beauty offered him an "ultimatum," which ultimately forced him to fully commit to her. "She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,'" James candidly shared, admitting that he needed that push from her.okmagazine.com