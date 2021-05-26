Matt James Reveals Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him An 'Ultimatum' Before Controversial 'Bachelor' Couple Tried For Round Two — Watch

The mad king of Bachelor Nation has been deposed. No longer shall one host rule them all because ABC has recruited a whole-ass ARMY of hosts to uphold the sanctity of what is arguably the crown jewel of this messy heteronormative empire. Variety has revealed that there will be not one, not two, but at least four celebrities shepherding this year’s assortment of hot singles through the Bachelor In Paradise process. Lil Jon (yes that one), Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass are joining previously announced celeb guest host David Spade on the highly anticipated seventh season of the series, which was delayed due to the pandemic. There are potentially “more” celebrity guest hosts to come, per Variety’s report, but that’s a pretty bananas collection of names as is—and it’s wildly appropriate for the franchise’s most ridiculous and entertaining spinoff. Paradise bartender and Bachelor fave Wells Adams will also be returning, joined this time by his fiancé, Modern Family star and Bachelor mega-fan Sarah Hyland. It’s unclear if Hyland will be setting up shop behind the bar with Wells, or if they’ll also be putting in time as guest hosts.