Gavin Newsom Recall Campaign Fails to Gain Traction Among Democrats, New Poll Shows

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Meet Kevin Paffrath will be hosting a kickoff Campaign Rally on the green lawn at the Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco. VENTURA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Meet Kevin Paffrath will be hosting a kickoff Campaign Rally on the green lawn at the Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, holding the first major campaign event of the election. Attendance is expected to exceed 500. The event will open at 4:00 p.m. and speaking begins at 4:30 pm. Media and visitors are welcome, though visitors are encouraged to RSVP by going to MeetKevin.com. Questions from the media will be answered after the speech. After announcing his campaign on May 17, 2021, Paffrath has received tremendous support for his detailed 20-point plan. With over 3,200 individual donors, he has shown the strong, grassroots support behind his campaign to replace Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.