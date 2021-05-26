Cancel
Gavin Newsom Recall Campaign Fails to Gain Traction Among Democrats, New Poll Shows

By Matthew Impelli
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to gain traction among Democrats in the state, according to a new poll. The poll, which was conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, found that just 11 percent of Democrats in the state said that they would vote to recall Newsom if the special recall election was held today, compared with 86 percent that said they would vote to keep him.

