Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Limits of a Democratic majority highlighted, as key votes hang in the balance

By Lauren Fox, CNN
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe realities of a narrow Senate majority are coming into focus as Democrats approach the holiday weekend and a turn in the season still grappling with how to pass key items in their agenda from voting rights and gun control to immigration and infrastructure. With key votes all teetering or...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Voting#Us Senate#Democratic Reform#Majority Leader#Bipartisan Senators#Republican Senators#Republicans#Cnn#Dems#Covid#The White House#Gop#Us Senate#Key Votes#Democratic Leaders#Amendment Votes#Balance#Bipartisan Compromise#Obstacles Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

I took a vote that cost me my seat. I know what Joe Manchin is facing.

“Just promise you will never forget that Judgment Day is more important than Election Day.” That was the advice — directive, really — my father offered when I asked about running for Congress. He was born and raised in Dunbar, W.Va., with the deep faith in the community, the Catholic Church and the New Deal that defined many Italian immigrant families recruited by the coal mines or Union Carbide. My dad died a few months after seeing me sworn in as a member of the 111th Congress in 2009, just three weeks after he retired as a pediatrician. He had cared for so many children of every race, faith and class that more than 1,000 people showed up for his funeral.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Democratic Senators Hiding Behind Joe Manchin

It was March 5, right before the Senate’s doomed vote to raise the minimum wage to $15, and, as usual, Sen. Joe Manchin was the center of attention. But there was no need for reporters to swarm the West Virginia moderate. On that day, he was far from the only Democrat who’d give the thumbs-down to a progressive priority. Seven other Democratic senators would vote the same way—and draw far less recognition or criticism.
Congress & Courtsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Progressive Wish List In Limbo As Democrats Eat Their Own

With ultra-slim majorities in both the House and Senate, Democratic lawmakers are facing a completely stalled agenda thanks to centrist lawmakers who refuse to nuke the Senate’s legislative filibuster – preventing progressives from ramming legislation through without bipartisan cooperation to achieve the 60-vote hurdle. Most prominent of among the centrists...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Democrats complain about Joe Manchin, but they’re lucky to have him

If Democrats fail to achieve the most significant parts of their agenda this term, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) will be to blame. Both have opposed eliminating the filibuster, which would allow Democrats to pass bills with a simple majority vote. Manchin has gone further and said he would vote against the For the People Act (H.R. 1), which would offset new restrictions on voting passed at the state level by Republicans (he called the bill “partisan”).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Joe Manchin is on the wrong side of history

Rep. Jamaal Bowman represents New York's 16th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County, and serves as vice-chair of the House Education and Labor Committee and chair of the House Subcommittee on Energy. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The wrong guy to whine about the end of 'the era of bipartisanship'

Two weeks ago, Senate Democrats had every reason to believe that Republicans would reject a bipartisan proposal to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, but the majority leadership held the vote anyway. Dems believe it was important to get members on the record, and give on-the-fence GOP senators a chance to possibly change their minds.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Maria Cantwell Introduce Bill to Require Equal Pay for U.S. Soccer Teams

“Yesterday, the Senate failed to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to remove obstacles that currently allow employers to discriminate against their employees. This was a commonsense bill and I am disappointed we were unable to come together to support equal pay for all,” said Senator Manchin. “While we were unable to pass the much needed legislation last night, today I’m introducing the GOALS Act with my Senate colleagues to ensure that, our phenomenal U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are paid equitably compared to their male counterparts in order to receive any federal funds for the 2026 World Cup. The first vote I took as a Senator was to support paycheck fairness, and to this day, I am proud to lead the fight for equal pay across all workplaces, including the soccer field. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense bill to ensure a level playing field for everyone, including our top-notch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”