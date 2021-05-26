Cancel
SMX Convert: Submit your session ideas now

By Kathy Bushman
Searchengineland.com
 2021-05-26

The SMX single-day learning journey events, SMX Report and SMX Create, have been a hit with attendees eager to learn an end-to-end approach on in-depth search marketing topics. The third event in the SMX learning journey series will be SMX Convert taking place on August 17th, which will continue in...

searchengineland.com
Marketing

Attend SMX Convert for actionable tactics to boost conversions

It’s an ever-escalating race for top positions on the SERPs. But how do you stake your claim in an increasingly competitive world?. Join us at SMX Convert — online August 17 — for a deep dive into organic and paid search conversion optimization that will equip you with the actionable tactics you need to drive search marketing success.
Forbes

Stop Cold Submitting Your Resume Online: Instead, Do This

When you cold submit your resume online in response to a job posting, you might as well put it straight into a paper shredder. While shooting off countless applications on Indeed or LinkedIn may scratch your anxious itch and make you feel more accomplished, it’s likely slowing you down. And, it may be making you feel dejected as canned email rejections come rolling in.
Computers

SMX Advanced begins tomorrow! Don’t miss out

If you’re looking for advanced, actionable tactics to drive more traffic, leads, and conversions, you can’t afford to miss SMX Advanced — happening online tomorrow and Wednesday, June 15-16. Your $249 All Access pass unlocks nearly 50 tactic-rich sessions programmed by the Search Engine Land experts that explore the latest,...
Internet

How HTTP Status Codes Impact SEO

Google has published a new help document explaining how different HTTP status codes affect how a site appears in search results. A recent tweet suggests Google’s Gary Illyes had a hand in putting this document together. This is the new guide to reference when you’re unsure how a particular status...
Computers

How to Redirect your 404 page to the Home Page in WordPress

Do you want to redirect your 404 page to your home page in WordPress?. Redirecting your 404 not found pages to your website’s home page can help reduce bounce rate and give your users a chance to discover other useful content on your website. In this article, we’ll show you...
B2B Marketing News: Brand Social Media Expectations Study, Google Postpones Cookie Changes, & B2B Buyer Behavior Report

Google delays blocking third-party cookies in Chrome until 2023. Google has announced that it will postpone its previously-announced abandonment of third-party tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser, a change that will now not take place until 2023, the search giant has revealed. The postponement has given marketers additional time to work on and implement alternative tracking methods. The Verge.
SEO Sherpa Shortlisted for Best Large SEO Agency at Global Search Awards

SEO Sherpa, a leading SEO agency in Dubai, is pleased to announce that Global Search Awards has recognized the agency’s impact on the search industry by nominating SEO Sherpa as a finalist for Global Best Large SEO Agency 2021. Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award. “Being...
How to Start Your Own Graphic Design Business: Step-by-Step

Just Creative is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more. This article was contributed by Shawn from FeedFond. Are you a burgeoning...
How to Solve Marketing Problems with Keyword Strategy

The No. 1 challenge marketers say they face today is generating traffic and leads. More than 62% of businesses are having trouble getting the right people to their website. With so many websites competing for the top spots in Google — both in organic and paid search — that first step of awareness feels increasingly out of reach for too many marketers. But there’s a not-so-secret weapon you can use to overcome this challenge, and many others: a keyword strategy.
Grow Your Business with Google: Virtual Session

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is hosting a virtual session on how to grow your business through Google. Google trainer and subject matter expert Corissa Saint Lauren will share actionable steps and resources in this informational session set for Tuesday, June 29, from 8-9 a.m. Topics will include:. How Google works...
Benzinga

A Guide To Choosing the Best Cannabis SEO Keywords For Your Marijuana Brand

This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. Everyone wants to increase their web traffic for myriad reasons, but you have to ensure you’re aiming at the right targets. That’s why choosing the right SEO keywords is essential for your cannabis brand. It doesn’t seem like it’s that hard, right? Actually, cannabis SEO can be tricky to navigate, which is why working with an exceptional cannabis SEO agency such as NisonCo PR is the best move you can make. In any case, let’s help you with what you came here for today: how to identify the right cannabis SEO keywords for your brand.
Proven SEO Advice To Improve Your Website

Increasing traffic on a blog or web site is important for anyone who is making money from the Internet, since higher traffic translates into higher profits. Search engine optimization strategies will help to make your site more accessible website. Read the following article for some great ideas on to learn tips that will teach you how search engine optimization can be used to your SEO.Don’t try using Flash when you’re using a website for SEO purposes. Flash has long loading times and is not able to be read by the search engine crawlers, so any text in your Flash files is not going to be indexed. To optimize your website for search engines, you have to have information that’s searchable by them.When you develop SEO pages, it is usually better to have multiple short articles on similar topics than to have one extremely long article. Long pages don’t carry as much weight with the search engines as short ones weigh more.Try to focus on only one subject or product on each page. Do not promote every product that you have on the site. It confuses clients and prevents them from returning. Each page should be focused on one product or sales effort.
Black Enterprise

Dominate Search Engines With The Help Of This Premium SEO Training

It goes without saying that the internet is saturated. It’s getting increasingly challenging to market anything online, especially if your knowledge of marketing is limited to social media. If you’re running a business, it’s simply not enough to set up social media pages and share posts periodically. To increase your chances of reaching your target audience and increasing conversions, your best bet is to invest in SEO, or search engine optimization.
It is really Period for HVAC Contractors to Improve Their Digital Advertising Expectations

The internet has provided you with yet another opportunity to interact directly with your clients 24 hours per day, seven days per week and. Google, Bing, and Facebook are the new Yellow Pages, and your website is your 24/7 receptionist. Word of mouth is already being stored in the Internet infrastructure through recommendations spanning multiple websites. You’ll hear once more and over how significant a website, reviews, and digital advertising are to your business, and this trend will only continue as younger generations start selling houses and running a business on platforms they’ve come used to.
New feedback app for Chromebooks lets you submit your suggestions for consideration

A new ‘Feedback’ app first written about by Dinsan over at Chrome Story recently made an appearance on Chrome OS Canary. We noticed it weeks ago, but until now, clicking its icon in the launcher simply launched a window that said ‘Hello world’. Now, opening it reveals a new interface where users can submit their ideas for Google’s consideration. Titled ‘Thanks for your feedback’, the screen follows with ‘Your feedback helps improve Chrome OS and will be reviewed by our team. Because of the large number of reports, we won’t be able to send a reply.
Marketing Ideas To Promote And Drive Traffic To Your Website

Just like any other business, you need to find ways to promote your chiropractic practice and drive traffic to your site. But don’t you fret – no matter how competitive it gets, chiropractic marketing websites can offer you a slew of effective tips to help you gain success. But before we dive in, let’s look at some of the challenges often encountered when marketing your chiropractic practice.
5 ideas to improve your everyday decision making

Almost all of us are faced with high-stakes decisions nearly every day, no matter our industry or role. Often, we try to create rules to govern future behavior and take the uncertainty out of the decision-making process, but it’s clear to anyone who faces tough decisions on a regular basis that the circumstances and details are different nearly every time, and black-and-white rules rarely lead to optimal choices.
Key Steps to Turn Your Idea Into a New Business

Are you sitting on a great business idea but hesitant to pull the trigger? Many people have great business ideas and dream about running their own business, but many are reluctant to dive in because of the uncertainty and this is understandable (especially due to the fallout of COVID-19). Now could actually be a great time to start a business though, so read on for a few tips on how you can get your idea off the ground.