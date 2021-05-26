Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Pokemon Release Dates Confirmed

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time coming, but Pokemon fans are finally getting two games they’ve been clamouring for for years – Not only are the Generation 4 games Diamond and Pearl being remade for the Nintendo Switch, but a full open-world Pokemon game is finally a reality with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Company have made a number of announcements about the upcoming installments in the monster-collecting series today, so let’s take a look at what we know so far.

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Game Design#Adventure Game#Nintendo 3ds#Zelda#Alpha Sapphire#The Nintendo Switch#The Pokemon Company#Omega Ruby#Pokemon Fans#Pokemon Legends#Pokemon Battles#Preorder#Remake#November#Announcements#Open World#Pokeballs#Today#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Released and Missing Pokemon from Each Region

Hello Trainers. Many things have changed since the last update on which Pokemon is missing from each region. Mega Evolution debuted and some new Pokemon have joined us so we decided to post the new list of missing Pokemon. Keep on reading to see which one is yet to be released.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND, SHINING PEARL, and LEGENDS: ARCEUS Get Release Dates

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced some upcoming games that fans immediately swooned for. Gen 4 fans are getting their remakes in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in what is described as “faithful remakes” and with an art style that I personally love. Now, we know to expect these games on November 19 on the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are available now!
Video Gamesopticflux.com

Get Ready For Pokemon Go Fest 2021 – Release Date, Tickets, and More

This summer is going to be legendary for Pokemon Go! Niantic has just announced the return of a special, fun-filled event that’ll leave everyone in awe. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is back, and it promises to be the best version that trainers will see this summer. From the event’s arrival, Pokemon spawns to tickets and more, we’ve compiled a list with everything you should know.
PhotographyIGN

New Pokemon Snap Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's New Pokemon Snap Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about finding and photographing Emolga in four distinct scenes that Professor Mirror will grade between one and four stars. Looking for something specific? Click the links below to jump to... Need a...
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part I Update Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date

As revealed before, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs (both parts) will see big changes arriving for the Overworld. This includes world generation affecting caves, mountains, build height, and more and also a wealth of new content. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Part 1 releases on June 8th worldwide on all platforms. As a nice addition, this update will also bring the Minecraft Earth-exclusive glow squid mob. You can read a detailed FAQ article for the update here. If you’d like to access the experimental features from the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, read this. I speculated whether the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will be showcased during Microsoft’s E3 showcase but since part I is releasing on June 8, maybe Part II and more changes will be shown off at E3. Do you still play Minecraft regularly on mobile or other platforms?
Comicswestorangecomicsandvideogames.com

Pokemon Sword & Shield Chilling Reign Pre-Release

Join us at West Orange Comics and Video Games as we will be hosting the Pokemon Chilling Reign Pre-release on Saturday June 12th 2021 at 1pm. For more information please call us at 407-741-3195.
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Star Wars 75310 Duel on Mandalore price, piece count and release date confirmed

The LEGO Group has added the newly-revealed 75310 Duel on Mandalore to its official online store, confirming the Star Wars set’s price, piece count and release date. First unveiled through a Japanese consumer catalogue, the Clone Wars model calls back to the show’s seventh and final season, depicting the showdown between Ahsoka and Maul on Mandalore. And as you might expect from a ‘duel’ set that follows in the footsteps of 75236 Duel on Starkiller Base and 75269 Duel on Mustafar, it’s not going to break the bank.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Aragami 2 Release Date & New Trailer Arrive

Lince Works has sent out a brand new Aragami 2 trailer that provides eager fans with the release date for the stealth-action series. Players can look forward to playing the game beginning September 17, 2021. Preorders have started for PC, with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S preorders opening soon. Players can pre-purchase the game for $34.99 on PC with a 15% discount prior to launch. Console versions can be preordered for $39.99 once they open.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Elden Ring' Confirms Platforms, Reveals Details, Gets Release Date, Shows Off Gameplay - Screens & Trailer

Unparalleled adventure awaits in Elden Ring, a new epic fantasy action/RPG title created by Dark Souls' Hidetaka Miyazaki, and George R.R. Martin. Dive into a thrilling adventure and decide the fate of a vast world filled with intrigue and power. Fight against formidable enemies with FromSoftware’s signature melee combat and discover a wide range of inventive strategies made possible by the open-ended Action-RPG gameplay of Elden Ring.