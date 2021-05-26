New Pokemon Release Dates Confirmed

As revealed before, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs (both parts) will see big changes arriving for the Overworld. This includes world generation affecting caves, mountains, build height, and more and also a wealth of new content. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Part 1 releases on June 8th worldwide on all platforms. As a nice addition, this update will also bring the Minecraft Earth-exclusive glow squid mob. You can read a detailed FAQ article for the update here. If you’d like to access the experimental features from the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, read this. I speculated whether the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will be showcased during Microsoft’s E3 showcase but since part I is releasing on June 8, maybe Part II and more changes will be shown off at E3. Do you still play Minecraft regularly on mobile or other platforms?