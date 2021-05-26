Battle station: the celebrity podcast that explains modern warfare

It's hard to know when anyone online is joking. Is it serious, or is it satire? Thank goodness we have emojis. filo/Getty Images. Poe's law might not be as famous as Murphy's law, but it's something you probably encounter every time you log in to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Medium — well most of the internet, these days really. This "law," which is more of an observation, has to do with the fact that it's so hard to know when anyone online is joking — or hiding behind a joke that's not at all funny.