Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Tráiler Oficial - 4

Monster Hunter Rise has been doing well for itself, with steady gains since launch. Now it just hit a new milestone: seven million shipped. While "shipped" is often a point of contention, it's the only number that matters to Capcom, and they're celebrating it with another free item pack. If you log on now and head to the mailman you can snag "Kamura Pack 3," which nets you 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, five Mega Demondrugs and five Mega Armorskins.