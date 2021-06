Enterprise IT leaders have heard plenty about the potential of edge computing and 5G networks working together to solve problems – but where do we stand right now? The rollout of 5G connectivity has gained momentum in the past year, primarily in North and America and Asia-Pacific. "All major telecommunications companies in the U.S. and Canada are aggressively pursuing 5G rollouts and have developed comprehensive B2B offerings for enterprises," says Shamik Mishra, CTO for connectivity at Capgemini Engineering. "In addition to these, we are seeing significant traction in 5G (and 4G) private networks amongst enterprises, which want to connect their business through cost-efficient wireless technology."