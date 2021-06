As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)