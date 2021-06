Former President Barack Obama singled out Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as one "brave" Republican who fought back against the so-called "Big Lie." Sitting down with CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired Monday night, Obama cited Raffensperger as someone who was criticized by former President Donald Trump and his allies for rejecting their claims of widespread voter fraud. As a result, he's become an example of a perceived political traitor that other Republicans wanted to avoid becoming, even in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.