The most important aspect of Weownomy is that it will be owned by its users. With no outside investors, the site’s content and data are guaranteed to remain in control of the user. Facebook is a social network that we’ve all grown to love and hate. We love it because it connects us with friends, family, co-workers, classmates, etc. We hate it because of the number of privacy breaches over the years. Weownomy promises to be better than Facebook in every way possible. There will be a user-owned digital bank to monetize every individual’s online activity as opposed to only generating advertising revenue.