'Jackass': Johnny Knoxville Breaks Silence on Bam Margera Dispute
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has broken his silence on Bam Margera's messy dispute with the rest of the cast and producers, saying "I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better." Knoxville sat down with GQ to discusses his life and career, including the upcoming fourth Jackass film. Margera was reportedly fired from the movie for failing to follow production sobriety guidelines regarding drug testing and breathalyzer tests, as well as taking medication as directed and seeing a psychologist.popculture.com