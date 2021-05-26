Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Jackass': Johnny Knoxville Breaks Silence on Bam Margera Dispute

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackass star Johnny Knoxville has broken his silence on Bam Margera's messy dispute with the rest of the cast and producers, saying "I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better." Knoxville sat down with GQ to discusses his life and career, including the upcoming fourth Jackass film. Margera was reportedly fired from the movie for failing to follow production sobriety guidelines regarding drug testing and breathalyzer tests, as well as taking medication as directed and seeing a psychologist.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Death Star#Castmates#Thought#Sat#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Bam Margera Says ‘Jackass’ Cast ‘Strung Me Along,’ Steve-O Responds

Bam Margera took to Instagram Sunday with claims that his Jackass co-stars and friends have treated him poorly. Margera, who says he’s currently in Florida meeting with a woman who has helped the likes of Steven Tyler, previously was booted from the filming of Jackass 4 over breaking his contract, which reportedly included requirements involving drug tests, remaining sober, breathalyzers, seeing a psychologist and taking medication.
Moviesfloridanewstimes.com

Bam Margera tears the crew of “Jackass”, Steve O speaks and defends them

Bam Margera His “Jackass” family says he betrayed, abandoned, and rejected … so he’s now alone in Florida, where he says he’s getting the help he needs. .. The “Jackass” star broke into his movie co-star with a long rant on Sunday night, especially afterwards. Johnny Knoxville And the director Jeff Tremaine, Claim they treated him badly.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Reportedly Slapped With Restraining Order By Director Jeff Tremaine Following Scathing Social Media Tirade

Viva La Bam star Bam Margera has been reportedly slapped with a restraining order by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Tremaine — founder of the wildly popular Jackass franchise alongside Johnny Knoxville — recently filed the temporary restraining order against his former friend and costar, according to TMZ. It is unclear what prompted the extreme measure, but the filing comes shortly after Margera blasted Tremaine and Knoxville earlier this week on social media.
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

Johnny Knoxville Reveals He's Retiring From ‘Jackass' Franchise

At 50, Johnny Knoxville is hanging up his "Jackass" bag of tricks. After surviving more than 20 years and the coronavirus pandemic, the "Jackass" franchise is returning to our screens in October 2021 -- Knoxville's last hurrah as a contributor to the infamous stunt squad. In a new GQ profile,...
Moviesretailcrowd.co.uk

Part 4 will be Johnny Knoxville’s last Jackass movie, with 10 years or 50 brainstorming pages

When, in nearly a millennium, as a tribute to Johnny Knoxville Hunter S Thompson, the actor began testing self-defense weapons on his own, he might not even have doubted that the franchise would grow out of it all. However, MTV liked the idea, and the music channel didn’t even have to compete with YouTube and Facebook at the time, so it was all there was for Jackass – and her main characters: Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius or Dave England. – They became massive stars on the other hand, brought by the think tank to GQ In his last interview He revealed that according to the current situation, the fourth Jackass movie to be released in September of this year will be the last work in the series that he even worked on.
Musicthefocus.news

How many teeth is Bam Margera missing? Jackass fans fear for his health

Fans of Bam Margera are concerned for his health, as new images of the former Jackass star show his missing teeth. Margera is in the news again after director Jeff Tremaine allegedly obtained a restraining against him. Neither Tremaine nor Margera have commented on the allegations. Bam Margera fans concerned...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Sweet Text Message Steve-O Sent Johnny Knoxville During His Last Jackass-Related Hospitalization

Johnny Knoxville ended up in the hospital during the Jackass 4 shoot multiple times. For most actors, even a quick trip to the emergency room from an on-set injury would be enough to make them question their professional choices, but for Knoxville, it wasn’t even his first injury from stepping in the ring with a bull. The now fifty-year-old Jackass frontman has built his career out of putting his body on the line for our entertainment, and that’s not only been appreciated by fans, it’s appreciated by his co-stars too.
CelebritiesMic

How Johnny Knoxville built a lasting empire by tapping into 2000s angst

Johnny Knoxville is a somewhat unexpected silver fox in the accompanying shoot for GQ’s latest profile of the punk “half-ass stunt man,” as he calls himself, and “the craziest stuntman ever to fucking live,” as cast mate Steve-O conversely puts it. The profile of the infamous prankster has splashed its way through the internet sending waves of early aughts nostalgia through social media, while also creating a reckoning for millennials about just how old we, and the TV that raised us, really are now. What could have been a puff piece promoting the upcoming fourth and last Jackass film with involvement from Knoxville, ended up sparking acknowledgement of how powerful Jackass was in influencing the internet era we know today.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action

The Jackass boys are working on their fourth and potentially final installment of their film series, and the world couldn’t be happier. Unless you happen to be someone like former participant Bam Margera, who has been locked in a recent feud with Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the team. That drama has now gotten to the point where director Jeff Tremaine has taken legal action, and filed a temporary restraining order against Margera.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC‘s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Steve-O Preps for ‘Jackass 4’ by Getting Paralyzed from the Waist Down, Diving into Pee, and More

Paramount is set to release “Jackass 4” in theaters this fall, and it’s going to be batshit crazy if a new video (via Uproxx) from cast member Steve-O is any indication of what’s to come. The “Jackass” veteran revealed: “I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me.” Footage of the injection is shown in the video.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"Jackass" Director Says Bam Margera Sent Him & His Kids Death Threats

Bam Margera was fired from Jackass 4 at the beginning of the year and ever since then, director Jeff Tremaine says that he has been receiving disturbing text messages from the actor/stuntman. The longtime collaborators have been at odds this year since Margera's firing, which allegedly happened after the actor broke the clause of his contract. It has escalated so severely that their issues were brought to court. A restraining order has been granted, which means that Margera legally needs to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, and his kids. He will also be forced to stop sending threatening text messages.
Celebritiesvman.com

Johnny Knoxville Performs His Final Stunt

Johnny Knoxville has performed his final stunt. In an interview with GQ, the 50-year-old stuntman disclosed that the fourth upcoming Jackass film will be his last. It’s been over a decade since the infamous stunt franchise created something together. When Knoxville started in this line of work, growing old wasn’t...
MoviesA.V. Club

Johnny Knoxville provides update on how badly he messed himself up filming Jackass 4

Johnny Knoxville, more scar tissue than man at this point, has always been devoted to his craft, and that “craft” is coming as close as possible to killing himself on film for our amusement without actually producing snuff films. With the release of Jackass 4 on the horizon, Knoxville—a 50-year-old man, by the way—appeared in a recent GQ video to answer questions about himself on the internet and give us an update on the latest injuries he’s suffered in the pursuit of his art.