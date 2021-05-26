'The Masked Singer': Jenny McCarthy Felt 'Complete Shame' Over Not Recognizing Husband Donnie Wahlberg
A lot of work went into keeping The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy in the dark when it came to husband Donnie Wahlberg's secret role as Cluedle-Doo. After the Blue Bloods actor was unmasked as the anonymous trickster on the FOX singing competition, shocking his wife completely, the couple paid a virtual visit to The Talk to discuss what exactly was going through McCarthy's mind during that reveal.popculture.com