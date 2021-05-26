Cancel
Violent Crimes

'The Masked Singer': Jenny McCarthy Felt 'Complete Shame' Over Not Recognizing Husband Donnie Wahlberg

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of work went into keeping The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy in the dark when it came to husband Donnie Wahlberg's secret role as Cluedle-Doo. After the Blue Bloods actor was unmasked as the anonymous trickster on the FOX singing competition, shocking his wife completely, the couple paid a virtual visit to The Talk to discuss what exactly was going through McCarthy's mind during that reveal.

popculture.com
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Cluedle-Doo Finally Unmasked, and He Has a Very Personal Connection to Jenny McCarthy

Cluedle-Doo's reign of terror on The Masked Singer Season 5 is finally over. After the Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti battled it out in the semifinals, the mischievous rooster was identified — and he had a surprising, very personal connection to one of the judges! Scroll to learn the troublemaker's identity (if you weren't already watching live via FuboTV or another service). Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 12, "Semifinals"!
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Niecy Nash Reveals What It Was Really Like Hosting (Exclusive)

For the first few episodes of The Masked Singer Season 5, Niecy Nash stepped into the hosting role as longtime host Nick Cannon was forced to take a step back after testing positive for COVID-19. Her time as the host came to an end during the April 8 episode, during which Cannon was revealed as the Wildcard contestant Bulldog, meaning that he would be resuming hosting duties. Following her time on the Fox series, Nash spoke with PopCulture.com about her experience and, in particular, her hilarious banter with judge Ken Jeong. And she had nothing but positive things to say about her time on The Masked Singer.
TV & Videosbreezejmu.org

‘The Masked Singer’ semifinals double in shock value

As “The Masked Singer” gets ready for its season five finale, this week determines the top three that’ll go head-to-head-to-head for the golden mask. In the introduction, Nick Cannon and the audience say hello to the judges and welcome the guest judge, Darius Rucker. The panel cheers when they see him. Cannon also says this is the week that Cluedle-Doo reveals his identity.
TV ShowsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Masked Singer' Season 5 finale winner is ...

"The Masked Singer" unmasked the winner of the fifth season finale on Wednesday. The Golden Mask Trophy went to "Piglet," who revealed himself to be Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Second place went to "Black Swan," who was revealed to be singer JoJo. Third place went to "Chameleon," which was revealed to be Wiz Khalifa.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

Nick Lachey has won 'The Masked Singer'. The 98 Degrees singer was revealed to be Piglet after he triumphed ahead of Chameleon and Black Swan - who were Wiz Khalifa and Jojo respectively - on Wednesday's (26.05.21) season finale. And Nick explained he'd signed up for the show for his...
TV & Videoswcregisteronline.com

‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Black Swan is …

On “The Masked Singer” finale on May 26, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. At the end of the hour, one of this talented trio will be named the winner of season 5 of this hit reality series. We’ve rewatched every one of the 10 episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the season 5 finale, including the real name of the Black Swan.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Blue Bloods Season 12: What’s next for Donnie Wahlberg as Danny?

Blue Bloods is an American police historical comedy TV show that has been premiering on CBS since September 2010. The show highlights the Reagans, a family that has records of work in a government crackdown. In the Blue Bloods Season 12 Frank Reagan’d is represented as Police Commissioner. Frank’s big...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Masked Singer’s Russian Dolls Reveal ‘The Biggest Surprise’ Of Being Figured Out

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen Episode 11 of The Masked Singer, the identity of the Russian Dolls will be revealed. As Season 5 of The Masked Singer inches toward the Final 3 and the big season finale, viewers watched the Five Fan Favorites vie for a spot in the semi-finals. The fierce competition has seen talented contestants such as Bobby Brown, Tamera Mowry-Housley and actor-singer Tyrese Gibson go home early, and the same complimentary boasts can be said about the latest elimination, with the Russian Dolls being unmasked. Despite the surprise elimination, the group still left a mark on the competition, and subsequently revealed the most surprising thing about being figured out.
TV & VideosMarconews.com

'The Masked Singer': Robopine ditches the quills, makes fast and furious exit

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the May 5 episode of Fox's "The Masked Singer," including the identity of the unmasked celebrity. "Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon experienced a blast from the past Wednesday during the showdown of "The Spicy 6" (dubbed so as the airing coincided with Cinco de Mayo). The mention of his former flame, the legendary Mariah Carey, turned up the heat for the emcee.
TV Showsbreezejmu.org

Things heat up for ‘The Masked Singer’ Spicy 6

After a double elimination during week seven, the pressure increases, as this week’ performances reveal who competes in the quarter-finals. Before the first contestant comes on stage, the panel and audience welcome this week’s guest host, Chrissy Metz. The judges are thrilled to have this multi-threat star beside them this week.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Donnie Wahlberg's Identity Was Spoiled and No One Realized It

This week, The Masked Singer revealed the identity of its most mysterious character: Cluedle-Doo, but the secret was actually out before now if anyone had looked carefully. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Craig Plestis explained the spoiler that went unnoticed. Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 12!
CelebritiesPopculture

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Alma

In mid-April, Alma Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg's mother, passed away. Thursday would have marked her 79th birthday. On Instagram, Mark paid tribute to his late mother with a sweet tribute to her. Mark kept his birthday tribute to Alma short and sweet. He posted a photo of himself and his mother...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestants and Crew Discuss the Magic of Identity-Concealing Costumes

According to Tori Spelling, competing on “The Masked Singer” was a more efficient self-esteem booster than therapy. “I’ve gone to years of therapy and nothing could build my confidence like ‘The Masked Singer,” Spelling told deputy TV editor Michael Schneider in the Variety Streaming Room presented by FOX. “I walked away from that experience with my shoulders back, my confidence up, my head held high.”
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out After Falling Over on 'The Masked Singer' Last Night

Season 5 of The Masked Singer blindsided judge Jenny McCarthy in the best way possible. After weeks of Cluedle-Doo lurking behind the scenes and playing mind games with the panelists, it was time for the mischievous rooster to take the stage and reveal his true identity. On Wednesday night’s episode, Jenny danced along as Cluedle-Doo performed British R&B singer Mark Morrison’s hit 1996 single “Return of The Mack.” While she initially doubted that the feather mask would come off, Cluedle-Doo followed through and it turned out to be none other than her husband, former New Kids on the Block band member Donnie Wahlberg.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy Is Quite Literally Floored By The Masked Singer Surprise Unmasking

Maybe those masks really do work? On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy fell out of her chair when the identity of Cluedle-Doo, a masked performer who delivered hints about the contestants, was revealed. Who is Cluedle-Doo, you (and Jenny McCarthy) ask? Why, it's none other than Donnie Wahlberg, New Kids on the Block star... and McCarthy's husband.