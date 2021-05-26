Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jewish House Democrats urge Biden to appoint ambassador to confront rise in anti-Semitism

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bs5TN_0aC4jP9u00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) Three Jewish House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to appoint an ambassador to monitor and confront anti-Semitism in the United States, according to The Hill

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Elaine Luria and Kathy Manning also criticized comments made about Jewish people and Israel by Democratic and Republican lawmakers. 

"It is undeniable that this increase in antisemitic incidents has coincided with recent conflict in the Middle East," in a letter first obtained by Punchbowl News. "It must be made clear that there is simply no excuse whatsoever for harassing or targeting people because they are Jewish. Blaming Jews for conflict in the Middle East or seeking to hold them collectively responsible for Israel’s government policies is antisemitic, and it is wrong."

They also condemned "reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," mentioning the controversial comparison Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made comparing mask mandates in Congress to the Holocaust. However, they did not mention Greene by name.

The Democratic group also pushed back against pro-Palestine Democrats in the party's caucus, who have blamed Israel for the ongoing conflict in Gaza. 

"We also reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism,'" the three lawmakers said. "These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews."

Ultimately, the group also condemned recent anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S., urging there is an effort need to confront this increase by remaining united. 

"Sadly, we have learned from our history that when this type of violence and inflammatory rhetoric goes unaddressed, it can fuel increasing hatred and violence, and lead to unspeakable acts against Jews," they wrote. "That is why we need a united, bipartisan, national-level commitment to confront and address the threat of antisemitism head-on. Antisemitism is wrong, and it deserves to be unequivocally condemned by all."

National News Alert

National News Alert

126K+
Followers
1K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elaine Luria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Anti Semitic#Democratic Policies#Republican House#Jews#Mcnamee Getty#Punchbowl News#Pro Palestine Democrats#Party#Anti Semitic#Jewish People#Anti Semitism#President Joe Biden#Israel#Republican Lawmakers#Antisemitism Head On#Government Policies#The Holocaust#Antisemitic Incidents#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Foreign PolicyWSLS

Jewish House Democrats, Rep. Omar tangle anew over Israel

WASHINGTON – A dozen Jewish Democrats in the House have accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of likening the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban and giving “cover to terrorist groups,” marking the latest bitter flare-up within the party over the Middle East. Hours after the lawmakers released a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Jewish House Dems condemn Rep. Omar's controversial comments

A group of Jewish House Democrats are condemning controversial comments made on Twitter by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports the Minnesota senator sparked outrage when she appeared to equate the US and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organization by the US.
Foreign PolicyBBC

Ilhan Omar: US congresswoman defends 'offensive' Israel remark

A US congresswoman has hit back after a rare rebuke from Democratic colleagues over her remarks seeming to liken the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. A dozen Jewish lawmakers called on Ilhan Omar to "clarify her words", but the Minnesota representative slammed the group's "tropes". This is...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: EU leaders prepare to confront Biden

At this weekend’s G-7 summit on the beaches of Cornwall, “there may be toasted marshmallows and firepits awaiting JOE BIDEN and his bellow leaders,” Ryan Heath writes us. “But don’t expect them to be singing Kumbaya.”. That’s Ryan’s conclusion after speaking to more than a dozen European leaders and senior...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Ilhan Omar backpedals comments about US, Israel after Democratic colleagues condemn her remarks

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., clarified her "unthinkable atrocities" comments following pressure from some of her Democratic colleagues in a Thursday statement. "On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an ongoing International Criminal Court investigations," Omar said in the statement. "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Omar feuds with Jewish Democrats

(D-Minn.) is feuding with Jewish House Democrats about Israel — again. A dozen Jewish Democrats who support Israel are publicly pushing back on Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, for appearing to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban while discussing war crimes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McCarthy says Pelosi's failure to address 'abhorrent' Omar controversy shows 'Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's failure to address the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar shows "Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists." “It’s time for the Speaker to act,” McCarthy tweeted Thursday, calling comments Omar recently made “anti-Semitic & anti-American” and “abhorrent.”. “Speaker...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez rips Democratic critics of Omar

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped into members of her own party on Thursday over criticism they have leveled against her ally and fellow progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Ocasio-Cortez said she was sick and tired of the criticism, arguing Omar's words had been intentionally mischaracterized and that it was putting...