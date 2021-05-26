Jewish House Democrats urge Biden to appoint ambassador to confront rise in anti-Semitism

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) Three Jewish House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to appoint an ambassador to monitor and confront anti-Semitism in the United States, according to The Hill.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Elaine Luria and Kathy Manning also criticized comments made about Jewish people and Israel by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

"It is undeniable that this increase in antisemitic incidents has coincided with recent conflict in the Middle East," in a letter first obtained by Punchbowl News. "It must be made clear that there is simply no excuse whatsoever for harassing or targeting people because they are Jewish. Blaming Jews for conflict in the Middle East or seeking to hold them collectively responsible for Israel’s government policies is antisemitic, and it is wrong."

They also condemned "reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," mentioning the controversial comparison Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made comparing mask mandates in Congress to the Holocaust. However, they did not mention Greene by name.

The Democratic group also pushed back against pro-Palestine Democrats in the party's caucus, who have blamed Israel for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"We also reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism,'" the three lawmakers said. "These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews."

Ultimately, the group also condemned recent anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S., urging there is an effort need to confront this increase by remaining united.

"Sadly, we have learned from our history that when this type of violence and inflammatory rhetoric goes unaddressed, it can fuel increasing hatred and violence, and lead to unspeakable acts against Jews," they wrote. "That is why we need a united, bipartisan, national-level commitment to confront and address the threat of antisemitism head-on. Antisemitism is wrong, and it deserves to be unequivocally condemned by all."