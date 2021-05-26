Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevon Diggs believed Cowboys would land Patrick Surtain II in NFL Draft, but 'grateful' for Kelvin Joseph

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider for a moment what Trevon Diggs was up against as a rookie. His dream of playing in the NFL came true when he got the call as the second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but there wasn't much time to bask in that moment. He was entering the fold on the heels of the club refusing to ante up the funds to re-sign shutdown corner Byron Jones, and in an offseason that also didn't exist -- due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Acclimating to the professional ranks is difficult enough for a rookie, but doing so virtually makes it exponentially more difficult, and with a defensive coordinator that should've never been one in North Texas.

www.cbssports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Denver Broncos#Cbs Sports#Land Diggs#Rookie Minicamp#Interceptions#Mind Jourdan Lewis#North Texas#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

Second-Round Chances Nothing New For Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas - What is that player still doing there? Something must be wrong for him to fall like that. Those are the statements that get asked every single year during the draft. It never fails that a player or two, or even a handful, had expectations of going in the first round but for one reason or another, they find themselves still available in the second round.
NFLthedallasnews.net

"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph

FRISCO, Texas - Kelvin Joseph was probably prepared for the question, but it was still an impressive answer. Aside from his talents as a cornerback, most of the conversation about the Cowboys' second-round draft pick these last two weeks has been about his commitment. Joseph has a budding music career....
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Catch-Up: Schedule Release & Minicamp

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Trevon Diggs learning from Anthony Brown in second year

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has a year in the NFL under his belt and will enter the 2021 season with experience on the field as a starter, but the second-round pick in 2020 is still seeking advice and guidance from veterans in his locker room. In a recent meeting with the media, Diggs explained that veteran cornerback Anthony Brown has been helping him along the way.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys 2021 player profile: Cornerback Trevon Diggs

As a whole, the Dallas Cowboys' secondary was a mess last season. However, one bright spot was the play of second-round pick Trevon Diggs. Entering year two, Diggs will have an even bigger role to fill on the defense. We continue our player profile series by breaking down Diggs’ rookie...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: Trevon Diggs is going to be counted on to take a step up in his second year

The Cowboys second-year corner is ready to take another step up. “Trevon Diggs looks like a reason to be optimistic about the Cowboys defense,” Harrison wrote in his Friday notebook following practice, according to the team’s website. “It doesn’t matter if he’s nose-to-nose with Michael Gallup or matched up with CeeDee Lamb, Diggs competes for every ball. He’s comfortable defending any route from any coverage. Diggs is supremely confident, but his greatest attribute may be his short-term memory. In 7-on-7 he was beat by Gallup on a curl, but on a comeback route with Lamb he was able wrestle away the ball for an interception.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Is Kelvin Joseph a Day One Starter at Cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys?

Going into the 2021 NFL Draft, cornerback was the most glaring need for the Dallas Cowboys. They had Trevon Diggs on the one side but needed to hit on cornerback with a premium pick to feel comfortable about their other outside cornerback spot. Yes, the team has Jourdan Lewis and...
NFLDallas News

Top individual matchups to watch on Cowboys’ 2021 schedule: Litmus tests galore for Dallas’ best

The NFL released its schedule Wednesday, revealing the order in which the Dallas Cowboys will face the opponents that we’ve known about for a few months. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys will play arguably their toughest opponent first, as they kick off the regular season against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an immediate litmus test for Dallas right out of the gate.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys bring back a lot of familiar names on the offensive side of the ball in 2021 but will also be donning a new defense. The arrival of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has brought a big shift in personnel for a defense that struggled in 2020, and both free agency and the draft added new competition at all three levels of the defense.
NFLBlogging The Boys

How many interceptions will Kelvin Joseph have during his rookie season?

This past weekend marked rookie minicamp for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon enough training camp will be here and we will get an opportunity to see the rookies with the rest of the team. It stands to reason that Micah Parsons will get a lot of opportunities early on in his Cowboys career, but the same is also likely true for the team’s second-round draft pick, Kelvin Joseph.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Sign Second-Round CB Kelvin Joseph

The Cowboys have signed second-round CB Kelvin Joseph to a four-year rookie contract, according to Jori Epstein. Joseph becomes the eighth Cowboys draft pick to ink their rookie deal. 1 Micah Parsons LB Signed. 2 Kelvin Joseph CB Signed. 3 Osa Odighizuwa DL. 3 Chauncey Golston DE. 3 Nahshon Wright...
Posted by
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were about to win the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division until Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke his ankle in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants on 11/11/20. Their season descended into an abyss as Dallas finished with a 6-10 record. With Prescott back, the Cowboys will look to regain the top spot in the NFC East Division.
AL.com

Trevon Diggs envisioned Alabama reunion in Cowboys’ secondary

“With the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.”. That’s what Trevon Diggs had hoped to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell say on April 29, which would have reunited the Cowboys cornerback and his former Crimson Tide teammate in the pros.
NFLfoxsportstexarkana.com

Cowboys should target free agent CB Steven Nelson

Even after the free agency and the draft, the Dallas Cowboys still have a glaring need. This roster lacks a true high-pedigree veteran cornerback. Former Kansas City Chief and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson can provide both plug-and-play ability and leadership to such a young core. Nelson has plenty of experience in the schemes Dan Quinn is preparing to run in Dallas this year.
NFLngscsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph is ready to seize his opportunity

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2021 NFL Draft with the cornerback position at the top of their priority list. Either Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn, the top two cornerbacks in this year’s draft class, were expected to be the Cowboys pick at 10. However, they went off the board with the eighth and ninth picks, forcing the Cowboys to trade back two spots and grab linebacker Micah Parsons at 12.