Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free Will Astrology (5/26/21)

By Rob Brezsny
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A blogger named Valentine Cassius reports, "A tiny old woman came into the deli where I work and ordered a 'wonderful turkey sandwich.' When asked what she wanted on the sandwich other than turkey, she said 'all of your most wonderful toppings.'" Here's my response to that: The tiny old woman's approach usually isn't very effective. It's almost always preferable to be very specific in knowing what you want and asking for it. But given the current astrological omens, I'll make an exception for you in the next three weeks. I think you should be like the tiny old woman: Ask life, fate, people, spirits and gods to bring you all of their most wonderful toppings.

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
James Frey
Person
Erin Morgenstern
Person
Ingrid Bergman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Libra#Sagittarius#Aries#Earth#Gemini#Gemini#Cancerians#Greek#Oscars Emmys#Libra#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Aquarius#Capricorn#Aries#Pisces#Crazy Wisdom#Cosmic Permission#Taurus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Oscars
News Break
NASA
News Break
Astrology
Related
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Aries, Horoscope for Saturday 15 May 2021 | Aries horoscope

Today is the perfect day to write or develop other mental or manual skills. You will feel very interested and can communicate fluently and intelligently with your environment. Today you have a good star, a streak of luck emanating from your sun, which will not abandon you in the face of the bad lines that may arise, giving you ways or means to progress.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Daily Horoscope: May 17, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun at 2:05 AM, bringing a boost in confidence. The moon opposes Pluto at 2:23 AM, reminding us the importance of feeling our feelings instead of repressing them. The sun connects with Pluto at 5:49 AM, creating a hugely transformative energy. The moon enters courageous fire sign Leo at 8:44 AM, inspiring creativity and heart.
LifestyleRepublic

Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – May 16

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do, and you will gain...
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 5/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're happy to learn that you'll be released from a debt or obligation but proceed cautiously. Good fortune doesn't always come so easy when the Sun trines Pluto. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Avoid anything that could lead to a disagreement today -...
LifestylePedestrian.TV

Your Horos Are Here: Stop RN & Suss Yr Horoscope, Aries, Bc The Stars Are Gonna Spice Up Yr Life

The chilled vibes of Taurus season will dissipate this week as Gemini season begins on Thursday, so expect incoming chaos, of both the positive and negative variety. Were things getting a little dullsville lately? Well, you’ll be free from boredom soon enough as Gemini season kicks off on Thursday, May 20, and your third house of communication brings forth social vibes. Reconnect with mates you haven’t seen in yonks and be sure to expand your mind in any way you can, whether it’s by diving into a novel you’ve never read before, watching informative docos (that includes the true crime variety, which I know you love), hell, even start following inspo accounts on Instagram. Whatever gets ya mind goin’.
Lifestyletelegraphherald.com

Your horoscope

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others also will lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do, and you will gain confidence. A...
Beauty & FashionWake Up World

Hope Triumphs Over Confusion: Astrology Forecast 17th – 23rd May, 2021

There’s a real mixed bag of astrological activity this week, and at times the cosmic waters are quite muddy. Nevertheless, the energy of Jupiter’s recent arrival in compassionate Pisces is still settling in, providing an underlying optimism and hope which transcends the various stop-start, awkward T-squares in operation this week, on both the fixed sign axis and the mutable axis too.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 17, 2021: Taurus, watch for social cues; Sagittarius, don’t miss that call

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ross Butler was born in Singapore on this day in 1990. This birthday star portrays Zach Dempsey on the series “13 Reasons Why.” He has also appeared on episodes of “K.C. Undercover,” “Riverdale” and “Teen Wolf.” On the big screen, Butler’s film work includes parts in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Shazam!” and “Hacker’s Game.” Butler is next slated to star in the upcoming series “Swimming with Sharks.”
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 15, 2021: Leo, persistence eventually pays off; Virgo, share interesting ideas

BIRTHDAY STAR: Alexandra Breckenridge was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrays Melinda Monroe on “Virgin River” and Sophie on “This Is Us.” She also played Jessie Anderson on “The Walking Dead” and has voiced numerous roles on TV’s “Family Guy” since 2005. On the big screen, Breckenridge’s film work includes appearances in “Broken Vows,” “Other People’s Children” and “The Bridge to Nowhere.”
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters. Aries...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aquarius: Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
LifestyleArkansas Online

OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aries: Keep your emotions in check and take it easy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 15, 2021: Russell Hornsby, put your energy where it counts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 16, 2021: Megan Fox, make moderation a priority

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

What is astrology really about? Check out our ultimate guide

The study of astrology has always been a booming and fascinating topic of discussion among all age groups. Some people find it helps with self-actualization and helps them to uncover aspects of themselves that they might not have been able to. Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Kendall Jenner,...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 17

On Thursday afternoon, the sun joins Mercury and Venus in curious, outgoing Gemini. After the firm steadiness of Taurus season, the sun in Gemini creates an atmosphere of movement and playfulness. It offers a badly needed sense of fun. Gemini season also invites you to prioritize movement over permanence and the process of learning over any false sense of certainty. During this time, being human doesn’t have to feel so hard.