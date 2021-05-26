Starburst Announces New Product Release Including Advanced Lakehouse Analytics Capabilities

CLIFTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. CS Analytical Laboratory, the world’s only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition, installation and cGMP qualification process for a new Instron Model 68SC Universal Testing Machine. The Model 68SC, which has proven to be an essential tool in any container and package qualification testing program, features a Frame Capacity of 1kN, 500N Load Cell with a verifiable range of 0.5N to 500N, Test Speed Range of 0.00004 – 100 inches/minute and a data capture rate of up to 5000 points per second. Its range of capabilities within the container qualification process is broad and can include applications such as syringe testing, device testing, and package seal testing. The system is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for testing a variety of package products.