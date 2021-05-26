Cancel
Starburst Announces New Product Release Including Advanced Lakehouse Analytics Capabilities

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Capabilities In Starburst Enterprise Empower Data Teams to Modify Data Directly in Delta Lake, Adds New Connectors for Customer 360 Analytics, and Now Supports AWS GovCloud. Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced the availability of the latest version of Starburst Enterprise at the Data + AI Summit. The...

martechseries.com
