July edition of ‘The Match’ stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson are out for vengeance in a new edition of The Match on July 6 against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

Turner Sports PR announced the epic golfing exhibition , which will see the TB12-Lefty team try to redeem themselves after losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May of last year :

SportsBetting.ag lists the Rodgers-DeChambeau tandem as favorites with -200 odds against the Mickelson-Brady pairing, who are at + 160. That didn’t stop Tom Terrific from posting some epic trash talk on social media:

Mickelson had spoken about how much Brady inspired him when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV amid his age-43 season and new surroundings in Tampa Bay after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Last weekend at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, Mickelson, who turns 51 in June, became the oldest major champion in golf history when he outdueled Brooks Koepka to win the PGA Championship by two strokes.

Perhaps no one is generating more headlines in their respective sports on a regular basis these days than DeChambeau and Rodgers, though.

DeChambeau’s relentless pursuit of finding additional distance off the tee is at times inspiring, baffling, annoying and daring all at once. Hard to argue with the results, however, as DeChambeau’s driving prowess helped him win the 2020 U.S. Open by six shots, and also led to a victory at the iconic Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

As for Rodgers, he’s openly discussed leaving the Green Bay Packers throughout the NFL offseason. He just won NFL MVP honors and is coming off maybe the best overall season of his career, so it’s crazy to see someone at that high of a level potentially on the trade market.

The intrigue and entertainment value are sure to be high for The Match this time around once again. The last Match raised $20 million in donations for COVID-19 relief. This showcase will benefit Feeding America among other charities, per Turner Sports’ press release.

